The best mixers of 2020

Smoothies, soups and sauces. Nut butters, smoothies and margaritas. Puddings, sauces and batters. If any of this sounds like creating your dream menu, a kitchen blender should be at the top of your small appliance's wish list.

But with so many options – and a wide range of price labels – choosing the right one for your needs can be tricky. To help solve the score, we tested nine popular blenders – smoothies, soups, and nut butter and powdered ice to find the models that produced the creamiest, silkiest textures and had the best functionality, durability, and more.

The bottom line: higher cost also means higher performance and a longer-lasting machine, so if you're a frequent blender, we think it's worth the long-term investment (and just think how much you'll save by skipping your daily smoothie from $ 8 making your own version at home). But if you seldom need to mix, and prefer Skippy to your own custom almond butter, an inexpensive model should perfectly suit your needs.

After mixing, tamping, cleaning, and avoiding neighbors' complaints, we narrowed it down to three winners:

With 1,800 watts of motor power, the Breville Super Q features a host of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories, and is touted for being quieter than other models. At $ 500, it's a steep price, but for those who can't imagine a smoothie-free morning, breaking down to about $ 1.30 a day for a year seems like a bargain.

While we recognize that $ 630 seems like an extreme amount of money to spend on a blender, but as a luxury option, the Vitamix Venturist V1200, with its incredible 10-year warranty and a host of functional, durable, and just great features, it simply rose to the top with each test conducted.

Finally, when it comes to a blender priced at $ 100 or less, we found the Ninja Professional Plus blender with Auto-iQ to be the best. In addition to doing an admirable job of mixing creamy smoothies and soups, it comes with a number of presets, as well as low, mid, and high manual settings. It doesn't have the heavy or quality materials like the high-performance mixers we tested, but for casual users, it won't disappoint.

The best blender in general: Breville Super Q ($ 499; amazon.com)

Breville Super Q

The fastest roller coaster in the world reaches 150 miles per hour. A cheetah can run at approximately 75 miles per hour. Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, records 28 miles per hour. So when we read that the Breville Super Q features stainless steel surgical blades that can go up to 186 miles per hour, we were impressed. But not terribly surprised. No wonder our spinach disappeared in our smoothie in seconds.

Those blades, paired with a 1,800-watt motor in a big blender with a sleek design, scored highly in all of our tests, producing creamy smoothies, perfectly mixed hot soups, and ice so delicately crushed that we decided to declare every afternoon from here on drunken binge night.

The commercial-grade Super Q (the Q is fast and quiet) comes in six colors (brushed stainless steel, black, gray, white, champagne, and navy), and includes a large 68-ounce BPA-free Tritan mug, also as one 24-ounce blender cup. The lid includes a nifty internal measuring cup that can hold up to 2 ounces (less dirty dishes is always a bonus). When you're done mixing, a button on the lid releases the suction, making it easier to remove; the ring to hold the fingers also helps. We share this because before we discovered this trick, we were concerned about breaking the lid trying to get it out of the jar.

At 22 pounds, it is heavy and durable. The model also scores points for its ease of use. Preset buttons include pulse / crushed ice, smoothie, green smoothie, ice cream dessert, soup, clean and timer. There is an on / off and pause / cancel button and a manual dial with 12 speed settings including pause, shake, mix, chop, mix, mash and grind, and hot soup. An LCD screen gives you a digital screen reading, and in its box you'll find a tamper cookbook, scraper, and hardcover.

The Super Q was second only to Vitamix models in all categories, and while it's saving $ 130 compared to the best Vitamix we tested, it's not sacrificing much. We were especially impressed with the hot soup setup (there is a six-minute auto power-off limit) and we recommend asking Santa for the Vac Q accessory ($ 99.99; amazon.com) on his sock. It's a small, expensive device, but when you open the vacuum pump on the lid, it sucks in any air pockets in the jar, resulting in an extra creamy, smooth and rich mix.

Oh, and as for the advertised "silent" feature of this model? It may be a little less noisy than other models, but when is it crushing ice at 186 mph? It is still noisy. If you expect this blender to prevent your spouse or children from waking up while combining your training shake before morning, you will be disappointed.

The Breville Smart Q has a sleek, modern stainless steel design, hands-free presets, makes thick, creamy soups we still dream of, and has a 1,800-watt motor. This high-performance blender isn't cheap either, but it simply rose above almost all of its competitors.

The luxury choice: Vitamix Venturist V1200 ($ 629.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Venturist V1200

Choosing your favorite Vitamix model is a bit like naming your favorite child. All three mixers we tested from the trusted brand had outstanding qualities and delivered impressive results that outperformed all other competitors; We will be happy to grant you permanent resident status at our kitchen counters. But when we put all the scores together and put ourselves in a "Sophie's Pick" situation, the Venturist V1200 was the clear winner.

Yes, it was the most expensive blender we tried. But when it came to making smoothies that were so thick, creamy, and 100% silk-smooth peanut butter that has left us with no scars from buying mass-produced versions ever again, soup that was velvety, chunky and pipe-free – hot and ice that was perfectly crushed into snowflakes? Well it just can't be beat.

The model is similar to that of the brand's Ascent series (we tested the also wonderful Ascent 3300), both with a 1,400-watt, 2.2-horsepower motor, digital timer, 10-speed manual dial, pulse control and ignition / off switch. Both have 6 1/2 minute shutdown times to help prevent overheating, include 64-ounce jars, and come with tampers and hardcover cookbooks. Both are also considered smart mixers: they use Bluetooth technology to sync with the Vitamix Perfect Blend app that includes 17 preset programs (from smoothies and hot soups to dry nibbles and baby food), along with recipes and commands that let you control the blender wirelessly The lines also use "auto-detect" technology that automatically detects and adjusts the mixing time based on the container you're using. The Venturist, however, also comes with an 8-ounce mixing bowl and a 20-ounce mixing cup, an anti-tamper holder, and a knife scraper (you'll save around $ 20 by purchasing those accessories separately).

Don't you need all the tech bells and whistles? You can't go wrong with the Vitamix 5200 Standard. Priced at $ 449.95, it has all the power of Vitamix and a taller, narrower, high-profile container. In fact, this is our only problem with Venturist: Its low-profile container design is amazing for mixing large chunks, but it doesn't work as well as the narrower version of the 5200 (read more about the 5200 and Ascent A3300 below) )

But let's go back to our praise for the overall winner: We ooze and regret Venturista's ability to offer extra silky soups and smoothies – no fruit seeds or vegetable or herb stains to get stuck in teeth, no small chunks of ice, no chunks of stringy celery. Admittedly, you'll want to take the time to change the 8-ounce cup when you mix a small amount of peanuts with peanut butter (trust us, you will get better results). And the 20-ounce cup is probably best for making a single smoothie. And yes, you will need closet space to store all of your new accessories. But what if you take the plunge and decide to invest in this expensive but fabulous blender? We promise that its cost per use will make it an easy purchase to justify. Money-saving tip: Find a refurbished model on Amazon for $ 449.95.

Make no mistake: This model that combines crazy horsepower with Bluetooth technology, along with a wide variety of container sizes, tools, and more, costs a lot. I like very much. But if you use a blender on a daily basis, it's worth saving your pennies for this Cadillac of kitchen appliances.

Choosing the budget: Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ ($ 89.99; amazon.com)

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

We're just going to say: The triple-leaf stacked design on the Ninja’s Professional Plus intrigued us, but we also found it a little scary. Is it a great and smart way to chop, blend and puree? Or is it a torture device? It depends on your motives, we suppose. But once (cautiously) we put the blade at its base inside the container, we quickly softened and were impressed with this machine.

At just under $ 100, it doesn't have the push from the high-performance models we tested. And, it is true, $ 90 is not what we would call "cheap", but models in the less than $ 40 range generally have much lower engine power and therefore simply do not operate at the same caliber as a machine. Like this one that ships 1,100 watts of motor power.

Plastic materials look pretty good, but they don't have the weight of their counterparts. The plastic jug / jug is fairly large at 72 ounces and features presets (known as Auto-iQ), which include smoothies, crushed ice, and ice cream, which are good for mixing without touching. It also has manual low, medium, high and pulse settings.

All pretty standard stuff. But other little touches: the suction cups on the bottom keep the blender firmly grounded, the jug clicks into place to make sure it's firmly on the base, the lid closes when you align your arrows, and it has a release to extract: additional points earned.

That's not to say it's perfect: Visions of cutting your hands while cleaning can haunt you, and the jar is quite tall, meaning you probably won't be able to store it under your counter cabinets. But that patented three-blade design made a pretty good smoothie (albeit with berry flecks and a texture that leaned a bit more frost-free than creamy), a well-mixed soup (reheat needed), and well-crushed ice that was almost everything like snow, except for some larger fragments. Walnuts are mixed in a flour or walnut flour more than butter, but if you are a casual user of the blender, this model is definitely worth trying.

Once you get over the fear of the Ninja's triple stacked blade, you'll be impressed by the smoothness of this blender. Plus, its cool features, including a lock base in place and a click-and-release lid, made it stand out from other models.

As with most small kitchen appliances, all mixers are not created equal. In fact, for a tool primarily made for blending, mashing, stirring, and blending, consumers are faced with a wide variety when considering their options. From personal-size models meant to prepare single servings or small batches, to low-cost basic versions at moderate prices that can handle more volume, to high-performance, commercial-grade machines that can hit you with a serious sticker shock, but also carry the blending to a whole new level, picking the right machine can be a bit, well, a whirlwind.

So which model is the best? If you drink smoothies daily, you like juice, you like to make your own nut butters and flours, eat soups regularly, adore a super-emulsified dressing, or just spend a lot of time cooking at home, in general, a high-performance blender can do. the highest price.

The most important thing that sets these models apart from the rest of the crowd is their engine size. High-performance models record more than 1,400 watts of power, while budget mixers are generally in the 500-watt range. Higher horsepower engines mean you get the right vortex needed for creamier mixes, especially when mixing stringy fruits and vegetables, herbs, nuts, and thick shakes and drinks. A good rule of thumb: go with as many watts as your budget allows.

As for the blade, look for a stainless steel blade for sharpness and durability. Vitamix, for example, uses aircraft grade stainless steel blades to keep consistent mixing results and opacity at bay.

Next: the container jars. Plastic is standard for most mixers, and the more expensive models are made from BPA-free Tritan plastic, a super durable, shock-resistant and lightweight material that comes with a long service life. Of course, glass is less likely to stain or absorb food odors, but it can break and doesn't work well with high-speed, high-powered blades. Many of these containers have a capacity of 64 ounces or more, which means you can mix multiple servings at once (great for entertaining), and some come with smaller accessories, like a take-out smoothie cup that can often be used as an attachment.

If you're the type of home cook who likes to set it and forget it, a blender with pre-programmed settings may be right for you. Many blenders feature one-touch buttons for smoothies, soups, crushed ice, cleaning cycles, spreads and dips and more. Variable speeds, which allow you to manually configure your mix from low to high, are standard, as is a pulse button that lets you start and stop as needed. Some high-end versions also come with timers, which helps take some guesswork out.

Soup lovers, in particular, will be drawn to high-end versions for its game-changing "hot soup" capability: just add your ingredients, set the timer, or select the preset soup button, and after About six minutes of mixing, your soup is cooked, steaming, and ready to eat right out of the jar. But remember: Just because it has a default value doesn't mean that pressing a button results in a perfect match.

Attachments are also quite common. If you don't plan on using your blender very often, you probably don't need the add-ons. But if you like to carry your morning smoothie on the go and have the storage space, smaller mugs or accessories are convenient.

However, our favorite accessory is tamper, a plastic tool made to insert through the blender lid to help break air bubbles or other jams while the machine is still running and sized so they don't hit the blades. , which could lead to damage. If you don't have a vortex while mixing your thick smoothie, instead of stopping the machine, removing the lid, using a spoon, or adding more liquid to get things moving again, just tap the ingredients on the blades and you will probably get back to being In the business.

Finally, a note about cleaning. After years of using blenders that have to be disassembled and hand washed or put in the dishwasher where they take up so much space, we have finally discovered that cleaning a blender couldn't be easier. Simply fill the bowl halfway with warm water, add a couple drops of dish soap, and mix. Rinse – if you were mixing something with oil, you'll still need to clean it up a bit – and you're done.

We went through each blender through the same four tests to see how well they worked in making a green smoothie, making vegetable soup, turning peanuts into peanut butter, and crushed ice. If included, we use the preset program applicable in the model (for example, smoothie, soup, or ice). We use exactly the same ingredients for each tested blender. The models we tested covered a wide price range: from $ 39.99 to $ 629.99 truly wasteful.

We also evaluate:

Functionality We compared how well each blender tackled all four food tests (Were the smoothies creamy? How smooth was the soup? Was it able to handle the nuts ground in butter? Did the ice have a consistency similar to snow or thick? ?). We also considered the noise levels (spoiler: they are all loud) and how easy it was to clean them.

Build: We rated mixers based on ease of use, even if the controls were clearly labeled, the number of settings included, the ease with which the blender fitted into the base, and how secure the lid was, the overall quality of materials, and the counterweight, including size and overall content. esthetic.

Durability: Considerations included the ability of each blender to withstand daily use, including the susceptibility of the jar to staining or cracking and biting the blades, its ability to withstand frequent wash cycles, and engine power, especially when running during longer periods of time.

Warranty: We take into account the duration of the guarantee plans for each model, with more points obtained for longer and more extended plans.

Based on the test criteria above, we designate points for each blender in each subcategory, with the total score determined by the sum of its subcategory brands. The breakdown of the point system included:

The functionality had a maximum of 55 points: How well it mixed smoothies (10 points), how well it mixed peanuts with peanut butter (10 points), how well it crushed ice (10 points), how well it made soups (10 points), other special highlights ( 5 points), how easy it was to clean (5 points) and how noisy it was while in use (5 points).

Build had a maximum of 35 points: How easy it was to use, including clearly labeled functions / settings (10 points), number of functions / settings (5 points), ease of blender adjustment on base, and tightness of lid (5 points), overall build quality, including materials (10 points), overall appearance / aesthetics (5 points).

The durability had a maximum of 5 points: How well did it withstand daily use, including any stains, blade damage, wash resistance, if the burning smell came from the engine (5 points).

The guarantee had a maximum of 5 points: 10 years or more (5 points), five to nine years (3 points), three to five years (1) and less than two years (0 points).

Vitamix Ascent A3300, Vitamix 5200 Standard, Oster Versa Pro Series

Vitamix Ascent A3300 ($ 549.95; vitamix.com)

This smart blender workhorse was one of our favorites. With a 1,400-watt motor, it has a simple interface with a digital timer display, 10 variable settings, plus an on / off button and pulse. But techies will love the fact that it can be controlled via the app via Bluetooth, allowing you to choose from 17 presets. A large, 64-ounce, low-profile container lets you mix large amounts of creamy smoothies, hot soups, tasty nut butters, and more, and "self-sensing" technology means your blender knows what container you're using, if you decide to customize your blender with versions of different sizes. It comes in brushed stainless metal, black and gray, and while it's an investment, it comes with a free 10-year warranty. He passed all our tests with great success and only lost to the Venturista because he comes with fewer accessories.

Vitamix 5200 Standard ($ 449.95; amazon.com)

Simply put, this is a great blender. The taller, narrower 64-ounce container was our favorite style, leaving plenty of room for ingredients, but it also mixed things like peanuts more easily due to its shape. Intuitive controls include a 10-speed dial, on / off switch and high-speed variable control, and it worked wonderfully in all of our tests, especially turning peanuts into peanut butter. The hammer mill and laser-cut stainless steel blades, black, red or white color options and the generous seven-year warranty only add to its appeal. However, when it came to performance, he was close, but not as good as his brothers Venturist and Ascent. Those two models made thicker, creamier smoothies and a more velvety soup that was also hotter in temperature.

Oster Versa Pro Series ($ 161.79; amazon.com)

With plenty of 1,400 watt motor power, this model bridges the gap between value and commercial grade mixers. The perks were its BPA-free 64-ounce Tritan jar, pre-programmed settings (shakes, soups, sauces and spreads), manual variable dial, ability to make hot soup, inclusion of a tamper and recipe books, and its seven-guarantee years. It could have worked better in the shake settings. It took us several cycles to mix all of our ingredients, and we needed to use the tamper a lot to keep the vortex spinning, but in the end we ended up with a pretty creamy drink.

Oster Texture Select Pro, Hamilton Beach Professional, Hamilton Beach Smoothie Smart

Oster Texture Select Pro ($ 97.13; amazon.com)

We like this under $ 100 model to feature a durable 64-ounce Tritan pitcher, stainless steel blades, a 1,200-watt motor, smoothie, smoothie or chunk food presets and manual low, mid-high and pulse settings . It also has buttons that allow you to choose a thin, medium or thick consistency, but we can not say that we noticed a lot of difference when trying them. Compared to other models, this one was quite normal. We needed to use the tamper included in the smoothies, which were decently smooth, but left a few small chunks of ice. Peanuts were more mealy than buttery. The soup was creamy, but required reheating. The ice was mostly like snow, but some fragments remained. Overall, it wasn't bad, not wonderful, but perfectly fine.

Hamilton Beach Professional ($ 179.99; amazon.com)

We can't say that this model particularly impressed us, but its 1,800-watt motor produced an exceptionally thick and creamy smoothie once we used the included tamper a bit, and quite vigorously, to create that perfect vortex. He didn't get the peanuts to turn into peanut butter, perhaps in part because of his large 64-ounce BPA-free jar, but he delivered a velvety hot soup and crushed ice in the snow. Controls are very basic: just a pulse, start / stop, and 10-speed dial, and the build is fine, but it doesn't scream "durability."

Hamilton Beach Smoothie Smart ($ 39.99; in hamiltonbeach.com)

If a blender is just a smoothie container for you, then this budget model is worth a look. Small in size, with a 40-ounce glass jar, it will fit nicely under the cabinets on your counter. The blender includes five presets: smoothie, pulse / crushed ice, puree / ice drink, mix / shake, and stop. But variable speed dialing is not included. As for the results, he made a quality smoothie, although we had to run it through the preset cycle twice to mix everything. (Well, almost everything; we found a large spinach leaf taped to the side of the jar that didn't mix.) It was creamy and thick, with only a few berry stains. The machine also made fine soup and crushed ice more on snow pebbles instead of flakes, and didn't like the peanut test at all. Some of the nuts were chopped, some became a sand-like texture, and several remained whole.

Note: The above prices reflect the list price of the retailers at the time of publication.

