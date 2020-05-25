The best new TV series that came to Netflix this week

Once upon a time, Netflix It was simply a streaming service, meaning that you bought movies and TV shows from other companies and passed them on to your subscribers. Then, when the broadcaster started making enough money, he started financing his own productions to make shows that were, now and always, exclusively available on his own platform.

That business model held on for quite some time and made the transmitter a lot of extra money, but then the coronavirus came, and when the global health crisis stopped movie production worldwide, Netflix slowly returned to its original form as a simple video on demand service. This week, then, not unlike the previous weeks, brings some lagging originals and a ton of newly purchased syndicated content.

Probably the biggest show hitting the streamer this week was the last season of The flash. Following the success of ArrowThe CW got its hands on another DC property and made it a mega hit as the movie equivalent of the universe teetered. With six seasons and over 140 episodes available, The flash He explores Barry Allen's character better than Zack Snyder in a million years, and he does it all while moving at the speed of light.



If you're a fan of real crime stories, whether they are presented in documentary style like Kidnapped in plain sight and Ted Bundy's tapesor dramatized like Hulu's The act and David Lynch Mindhunter – you may want to watch the recent Gambit Films series Blood and water. This South African drama, starring Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema, tells the story of a teenage girl who, thanks to a series of unexpected events, discovers that she was kidnapped at birth.

Another high-quality television that arrived Netflix this week includes the Spanish drama series Z control, the small town tale Sweet magnolias and the confusingly original Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series. But tell us, do any of these shows spark your interest? As always let us know below.