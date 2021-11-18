Online casino gaming is on the rise. It’s a fun and mostly hassle-free activity that anyone can easily enjoy. Whether you’ve gambled in casino establishments before or not, it’s so easy to find a real money online game that would suit you well. After all, there are hundreds of gambling sites out there with thousands of games that you can play.

With the plethora of options that you will be presented with once you start looking for an online casino, it could be hard to decide which game you should give a try first. This should depend on how much time you have, your knowledge of casino gaming, and of course, your budget.

Many casinos online would claim that they have the best online casino games you can play but make sure to be considerate of what you can handle first. If you’re unsure of what games you should check out, here are the popular online casino games that you can try.

Slot Machines

Slot machine games are the go-to of people who have no experience in casino gaming and even the ones who are experts if they want to kill some time off. It has to be the simplest real money game that anyone can play as it doesn’t require extensive knowledge.

If you’ve never played a slot machine game before, you just need to familiarize yourself with the winning combinations of symbols and at least understand how different slot machine games can be. Know that a winning combination from one game may not mean anything to another.

Generally, what you have to keep in mind when playing slots is that your chances of winning and how much you could win will depend on the type of slots that you’re playing. It will also have something to do with the RTP percentage of the game. The higher the RTP percentage is, the more likely you can easily win. However, high RTP percentage slots don’t give out high prices.

Progressive slot machine games are the ones you should play if you’re aiming to have a chance with a huge jackpot. While slot machine games are extremely simple, some of the biggest casino wins of all time are all thanks to this game.

Roulette

Another easy game that doesn’t require experience and strategies is the game of Roulette. It’s a table game that makes use of a spinning wheel with colors and numbers. Players on the table will have to place their bets by guessing which spot on the wheel a marble-sized ball will fall into.

The wheel typically has the numbers 1 to 36 and two more slots for the numbers 0 and 00. There are two main types of bets which are the Inside and outside bets. Here are some of the bets that you can place for an inside bet:

Straight up – betting on a number between 1, 7, 13, 0, etc.

Split – the opposite of a straight bet wherein you have to place a bet on the line that separates two numbers instead of placing bets on a number. An example of a split bet is 1|2, 2|5, 13|14, and so on.

Street – placing a bet on any numbers within a row. Ex: 1, 2, 3 and 4, 5, 6. If the ball lands in any number within the three numbers you chose, you win.

Outside Bets:

Red/Black – betting on whether the ball will land in a red or black spot. Note that 0 and 00 are neither black nor red.

Odd/Even – betting on whether the ball will land on an odd or even number. 0 and 00 are neither odd nor even.

High/Low – betting on whether the ball will land on any low numbers (1-18) or high numbers (19-36)

How much you’ll get if you do win will depend on how hard the bet is. Typically, payouts for this game are in the form of x:1 or x(dollars) for every 1 dollar bet. For example, if you win a certain bet set that is 35 x 1, you’ll get your one dollar bet plus 35 dollars more.

Blackjack

Now, if you’re someone who prefers card games but is not knowledgeable about most of them, one of the easiest card games you can play is Blackjack. This is a table game wherein you have to go against the dealer even if you are sharing the table with other players.

It’s a card game that uses a traditional deck of cards and on a basic blackjack game, the suits don’t matter. The most basic rule to follow when playing this game is that you will win if you get cards that are equal to 21. If not, and the hand is completed, the person with the closest number to 21 but not over wins. If you get cards that are higher than 21, you are already out of the game.