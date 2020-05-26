The best parent headphones from $ 50 to $ 400

With a multitude of models to choose from, it's not easy to imagine what headphones to buy these days. With that in mind, we're highlighting several of our top-rated wireless headphones, not all of which are expensive, to help you narrow down your gift choice this Father's Day.

I've tried all of these headphones and completely reviewed many of them (see the links below), and I list them from most affordable to most expensive.

Sarah Tew / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX7 classification: totally waterproof). The most impressive thing about EarFun Free are the features: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and wireless charging and full waterproofing (IPX7), according to the specifications of the headphones. Do they sound fantastic? No, but these Bluetooth headphones sound pretty good. They don't have the clarity of true high-end wireless headphones that cost $ 150 or more, but they do have powerful bass and enough detail to avoid sounding boring. They are also pretty solid for making calls. Excellent value under $ 50. Read our EarFun Free review.

David Carnoy / CNET Waterproof: yes (IP65 classification: can withstand large splashes of water). In 2017, I wrote about the launch of Fiil in the US. USA And how company reps claimed it was a top-selling premium headphone brand in China that's as well-known as Beats. I hadn't heard much about the company since then, though I reviewed a Fiil model that was decent but expensive. But it turns out that its T1X TWS performs solid for its modest price of just over $ 50. (Fiil now appears to be connected to Acil Audio). It delivers a good sound for the money (there's a touch of boost in the treble to add clarity, which is good and bad), it fits well in my ears and I was impressed by how quickly the headphones paired with my phone. These have an IP65 sweat and water resistance rating, so they can take a sustained spray of water. Battery life is about 5 hours on a single charge (at higher volume levels) and there is a quick charge feature that gives you 2 hours of juice on a 10 minute charge (the simple and compact charging case is charged via USB-C). The buttons have touch controls and there is a companion app that allows you to adjust the sound with EQ settings. I left it in the default settings.

Sarah Tew / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX7 classification: can withstand large splashes of water). Half the price of Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with similar features, the Soundcore Life P2 headphones are a great value option. The buds are loaded horizontally in their case rather than vertically, and there is a cheaper feel in both the case and buds compared to Liberty Air 2. They don't have the increased treble presence that Liberty Air buds have 2, so they don't sound as clear with well-recorded tracks and the bass isn't as well defined. But they are warmer and more forgiving, which I appreciate, and they sound more like the originals. I'd buy them instead of Liberty Air, which now costs $ 80. It's also worth noting that instead of controls, they have physical buttons, which some people may prefer. Like the Liberty Air 2, they have four microphones, two of which are supposed to help reduce noise by making calls in noisier environments. They do a decent job of reducing background noise when making calls, but my voice didn't sound as clear to callers as it did to Liberty Air 2. While there is no wireless charging, USB-C charges. The battery life is 7 hours and they have an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means they can fully submerge in water at a depth of three feet and survive. Arguably they are the best value on the true Anker wireless line right now. An almost identical version of these headphones is sold at Target under the name Soundcore Life Note. Read our Anker Soundcore Life P2 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET I'm not a fan of cheap noise canceling headphones. In fact, I've been struggling to put together a model list for a better overview of noise-canceling headphones because there are so few I would recommend buying. But Anker's Soundcore Life Q20 active noise canceling hybrid headphones are an exception. They're pretty decent for their normal list price of $ 60 and are often on sale for $ 10 less. No, the Life Q20 doesn't sound as good as premium models like the Sony WH-1000XM3, but it does sound pretty good, which is all you can ask for at this price. It's fairly well balanced with a reasonable amount of clarity and plump basses that aren't bloated or muddy (there's a bass boost or BassUp mode if you want extra bass help). It is also comfortable to wear, the noise canceling function is acceptable, it is solid as a handset for making calls and the battery life is good at 40 hours. A simple carry bag is included.

Sarah Tew / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX4 Rating – Splash Proof). Anker is best known for his value headphones, but he's trying to break into premium territory with his Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro headphones, which are priced at $ 150 but often sell for less. From a design point of view, they have some similarities with the Sony WF-1000XM3, although this model does not have active noise cancellation. Anker says the headphones have large 11mm drivers paired with the Knowles balanced armor, with up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge (32 hours total playtime with the case) and noise-canceling microphones for Help reduce ambient noise so callers can hear better. They are charged via USB-C and also support wireless charging. They don't sound as good as the Sony WF-1000XM3, but they certainly sound like true premium wireless headphones, with rich sound that includes powerful bass performance and plenty of detail. Some people may have some doubts about the fit – I had to provide my own XL tips for getting a watertight seal and found the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 a bit more comfortable, but the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro is a good value. Whether you want to wear them as travel headphones or training headphones, they'll get the job done. They're also good for making calls, as they do a good job of reducing background noise. They use Bluetooth 5.0 with support for AAC and aptX.

Angela Lang / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX4 Rating – Splash Proof). Samsung's Buds Plus looks essentially the same as the original Galaxy Buds, but its battery life is 11 hours for music playback (instead of 6), and they contain dual drivers for better sound and an additional microphone on each button to help with noise reduction when making calls. I was impressed with the sound. The audio quality is detailed and smooth, with deep, well-defined bass. The sound is richer and more spacious than that of the original Galaxy Buds. The respected Austrian audio company AKG, which Samsung acquired when it bought Harman, is behind the audio. While AKG also "tweaked" the original Buds, these are a nice upgrade from the originals, and right there with what you get with the Jabra Elite 75t, if not a better touch. They use Bluetooth 5.0 and are compatible with AAC (there is now an app for iOS users) and Samsung's scalable codec, which is similar to aptX but is owned by Samsung Galaxy phones. Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review.

David Carnoy / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX4 Rating – Splash Proof). Google's Pixel Buds 2 are worthy competitors in the field of true premium wireless headphones, especially for Android phones. With the Google Hands-Free Assistant (for Android), they offer a comfortable and secure fit and excellent sound quality for a true wireless connection. Plus, they're good at making calls, and their touch controls work pretty well. At 5 o'clock, the battery life isn't as good as some new models coming to market, but it's on par with the battery life of the AirPods Pro and the well-designed wireless charging case gives you 19 additional hours (there is a fast charge function). The Pixel Buds 2 will eventually be available in four color options (white, black, mint, and orange), but at launch you can only get them in white. This true wireless headphone option uses Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC codec support but not aptX. Read our Google Pixel Buds 2 (2020) review.

Sarah Tew / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX4 rating: sweat and splash resistant). The Libratone Track Air Plus has been out for several months in Europe, but recently went on sale in the US. USA (It is listed at $ 200 but currently sells on Amazon for $ 190 with a discount coupon for $ 10 off.) It doesn't sound as open to the ear as the AirPods Pro, but the audio is clearer and has well-defined bass. You can choose between neutral, bass boost and treble adjustments in the companion app. Noise cancellation is also decent, perhaps not on par with the AirPods Pro, but close. I liked the fit of these: the in-ear headphones fit well in my ear (I was able to run with them) and the case is only slightly larger than that of the AirPods Pro. The Track Air Plus works well as a headset for making calls, and a firmware update improved the performance of the headset. That said, the noise reduction in these in-ear headphones is not as good as that of the AirPods Pro. People said I could hear myself clearly and loudly, but the headphones didn't dampen background noise as well as the AirPods Pro. These use Bluetooth 5.0 and have support for AAC and aptX. Note that Libratone also makes the Track Air, which costs $ 150 and has no noise canceling features, but is otherwise similar.

Waterproof: yes (IP55 classification: can withstand strong jets of water). At first glance, the Elite 75t looked more like an evolutionary upgrade from the Elite 65t. Originally it was supposed to cost $ 200 but now it sells for $ 180 (£ 170 or AU $ 299). But the updates turned out to be a little more substantial than I thought. The Elite 75t's smaller size (headphone pair and case are 20% smaller than the Elite 65t), its improved battery life, and USB-C charging are significant improvements. And then there are the smaller changes, like the new design of the charging box with magnets inside that makes it easier to open and close and keep the buds inside. While the Elite 75t isn't as comfortable as the AirPods Pro and doesn't have active noise cancellation, it does make your music sound better, with clearer overall sound and better bass definition, as long as you get a watertight seal. Just be aware that the Jabra Elite Active 75t adds slightly better water resistance for $ 20 more. Read our Jabra Elite 75t review.

Sarah Tew / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX7: totally resistant to water and sweat). Jaybird got off to a bumpy start in the world of true wireless technology, ie "AirPod-style headphones," when it released its Jaybird Run training headphones in October 2017. Updated to the wireless version of Jaybird Run XT headphones earlier This year's Jaybird Run headphones were well designed but had some minor performance issues that kept them from being great. But this wireless successor model, the Jaybird Vista (cue the jokes of Windows Vista), includes improvements in design, battery life and performance that make these headphones the quality product that Jaybird Run expected, and simply the best for runners. Priced at $ 180 (£ 160, AU $ 280), these sweat-proof headphones are a bit more expensive than they should be, but are among the best true wireless headphones to hit the market last year. They will appeal to those looking for a more discreet set of fully wireless sports headphones that feature full waterproofing. Read our Jaybird Vista review.

Sarah Tew / CNET Waterproof: yes (IP55 splash proof). Sony's WF-1000XM3 is considered one of the best noise-canceling wireless headphones. But to the dismay of some people, it lacked any type of water resistance, making it unsuitable for sports. It took a while, but now we finally have a new true wireless noise-canceling sports model from Sony: the WF-SP800N. This is not exactly the WF-1000XM3 with a waterproof body. It lacks Sony's QN1e processor, but there's still a lot to like, including great sound, solid noise cancellation, and good call quality. It is definitely a good update on the WF-SP700N, which came out in 2018. Read our Sony WF-SP800N review.

Sarah Tew / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX4 Rating – Splash Proof). Even if they don't sound as magical as you'd expect from a $ 249 model, the Apple AirPods Pro is still a great pair of true wireless noise-canceling headphones. This is largely due to its winning design and fit, improved bass performance, and effective noise cancellation. They are a great option when you want to make a call or listen to music during your workout. Yes, they are expensive at $ 250, but the good news is that you will use them so much that you will probably drain the battery (it degrades over time and is not replaceable) and you will have to buy a new pair in 18 to 24 months if you don't lose them first. . Read our Apple AirPods Pro review.

Sarah Tew / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX4 Rating – Splash Proof). Yes, the Beats Powerbeats Pro jumbo charging case is a notable drawback. But the combination of incorporating all the features that make Apple AirPods great while offering richer sound quality and better battery life in a wireless headphone design that won't fall out of your ear (hooks! for victory!) Ultimately, it's a winning entry for Running Headphones. Just make sure you buy these headphones somewhere that has a good return policy in case you belong to a small minority that has ears that don't match the buds. Please note that these headsets frequently drop from $ 250 to $ 200; don't pay more than that if you buy them. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

David Carnoy / CNET Waterproof: yes (IPX4 Rating – Splash Proof). Second-generation Momentum True Wireless 2 headphones aren't cheap at $ 300, but they are better than the originals, with a slightly smaller design, more comfortable, active noise cancellation that rivals the AirPod Pro, better battery life (up to 7 hours compared to 4 hours in the original) and better noise reduction during calls. And, if you don't like it in black, a white version is slated for later this year. Most importantly, though, they have the same stellar sound, anyway for true wireless headphones, and offer superior sound quality than the AirPods Pro. That makes them the best true wireless headphones on the market today and gives them an award. CNET Editors & # 39; Choice Award. These use Bluetooth 5.1 with support for AAC and aptX codecs for devices that have aptX, such as Samsung Galaxy phones. Read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review.

Juan Garzón / CNET The third generation of Sony's excellent noise-canceling wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM3 from Sony has a more comfortable fit and features even better performance than its predecessor, perfect sound quality for listening to music. With great battery life, these wireless over-the-ear headphones are currently our top pick for noise cancellation, beating out the more expensive Bose 700 noise canceling headphones. While these cost $ 350, these in-ear headphones are often discounted for more than $ 280. And it's doubly important to look for that discount: with a The next generation version of this pair of wireless headphones has already been seen on TwitterWe look forward to the successor to XM4 coming later this year. Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET The long-awaited successor to your Quiet Comfort 35 II, the Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones may not be a quantum leap forward, but these wireless headphones offer slightly better sound quality, noise-canceling function, and calling. Unfortunately, these over-the-ear headphones cost $ 400, but they are powerful and versatile with up to 20 hours of battery life for listening to podcasts, music, and more. I prefer the design and fit of the Sony WH-1000XM3 (and a lower price), and while you can argue about which pair of headphones sounds better, one thing is for sure: This model works significantly better as a headset for making calls. For some people, it may be worth the additional cost of wireless headphones. (Note that these have also had some discounts). Read our Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET When it comes to premium noise-canceling headphones, Bose and Sony have been the dominant players in recent years. But now Sennheiser has come out with its new Momentum 3 Wireless and deserves some attention, particularly from people who are fans of the Momentum line. It is available to buy now for $ 400 (£ 369), the same price as Bose & # 39; s Noise Canceling Headphones 700. Not only does it feature enhanced noise cancellation features and great sound and audio, but it also works well as a headset for making calls. While its noise cancellation and comfort level are not up to the noise cancellation and comfort of the Sony WH-1000XM3, it does have well padded ear muffs covered in sheepskin and I had no trouble swinging it during a session of Listen to music for 2 hours, not to mention battery life. Read more.

Amazon I liked the original Bowers & Wilkins PX noise-canceling headphones, but they were lacking a bit in the comfort and noise-canceling departments. Launched in the fall of 2019, the company's new PX7 improves on both fronts, with great sound, four noise-canceling settings (auto, bass, loud and off) and well-padded headphones in a robust and eye-catching design. There is also an adjustable ambient "transparency" mode that lets you hear the outside world. The headphones are a little heavy at 10.7 ounces (304 grams), but the build quality is top-notch, and it's best to note that these are a little expensive at $ 400. Bowers & Wilkins also makes a model of more compact ear, the PX5 ($ 300), which is also pretty good. But this model sounds a little better. Read more.



