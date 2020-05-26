The best phone games that encourage outdoor exercise like Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is an incredibly popular title, but it's not the only mobile augmented reality game that players can use to exercise outdoors.

The mobile phone game Pokemon COME ON It's no longer the fashion in recent years, but it still illustrates how video games and outdoor activities don't have to be mutually exclusive. The success of Pokemon COME ON It has inspired a number of other iPhone and Android based Augmented Reality (AR) games that enhance the real world and encourage gamers to obtain mobile devices in various ingenious ways.

When it was first released in 2016, Pokémon GOThe game was simply a GPS-based treasure hunt experience that allowed players to search digitally. Pokemon going to different places in your neighborhood. Subsequent updates would add the Pokemon Commercial duel mechanic and coach have long awaited fans Pokemon game, but as basic as it was at launch Pokémon GO It still attracted many gamers thanks to the novel way it integrated game progress with real-world environments: Water Pokemon could be found near lakes and water features, for example, while the local coffee shop might be right next door. Pokéstop neighborhood side.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Apple VR / AR Headsets Compare To Today's Virtual Reality

According to Game designGames like Pokémon GO They remain exciting because they invert the core concept behind most other video games. While games on consoles or PC are designed to allow gamers to escape the world around them, Augmented Reality games spice up reality, creating a virtual overlay that can make the everyday world exciting and even turn the process of exercise on an adventure. Today's AR gaming technology remains simplistic in many ways, as a consequence of the technical limitations of portable devices, but despite those limitations, many AR phone games innovate Pokémon GO formula for engaging players in exploring their community in interesting ways.

Pokémon GO's predecessor, Ingress: Prime

Like the original title of Augmented Reality of Pokémon GO & # 39; s developer Niantic Games, the premise and the story of Income: Prime it's more mature than its tracking game. Income: Prime It takes the form of a science fiction thriller, where two secret conspiracies battle for control of the portals that lead to another universe. This translates to a game where players travel back and forth between real-world landmarks, play mini-games based on alien glyph translation / drawing, intercepting secret messages, and engaging in complex faction-based PVP.

Orna: the map-based GPS role-playing game

Posted by Cutlass Software, Orna: the GPS role-playing game take the GPS-centric gameplay from Pokémon GO and combines it with the pixelated graphics and the turn-based JRPG game like the first Final Fantasy games. After creating a Warrior, Thief, or Mage hero, players interact with a fantasy map version of their own local landscape, filled with random encounters, dungeons, item shops, and special missions set in remarkable milestones. Subtle variables in the real world environment influence the 8-bit fantasy environment of Orna: The GPS role-playing game – For example, the game screen darkens at night, forcing players to equip a torch to continue exploring.

Run like hell in zombies, run!

Zombies, Run! combines the usefulness of fitness apps with the suspense of apocalyptic narratives like Resident Evil 2 or 4 left 2, put players in the shoes of a "Corridor" who needs to transport supplies between fortified complexes in a world invaded by the undead. Players unlock more chapters of detailed and immersive audiobook history by completing Missions, which are variable-distance-pace jogging sessions that can be customized based on your current fitness level.

Related: Pokémon Go fans get upset after Broken Shiny Drop messes around

Toggle the & # 39; chase mode & # 39; of Zombies, Run!, and a player's quiet run can be randomly interrupted by zombie growls, forcing them to run at a faster pace if they don't want to lose their hard-earned supplies. This provides a great incentive for people who need that extra boost to get to the next hill, and wearing headphones only enhances the experience.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The third new AR title from Niantic Games, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite adapts the AR gameplay of Income: Prime and Pokemon go to the magical world of J.K. Rowling Players can create a wizard / witch character, design their own wand, explore their neighborhood to retrieve magical artifacts called "Fundables", and cast spells by drawing symbols on the phone's touch screen. Compared to other Niantic games, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite it is geared more towards solo and cooperative play, with no options for PVP or item trading today.

There are all kinds of games for gamers who want to get some exercise, and despite Niantic's overwhelming popularity Pokémon GO These past titles are definitely worth taking a look at. Playing games can be fun, but playing outside (while staying safe, of course) and also getting some exercise can sometimes be even better.

Next: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: How To Choose Your Primary Profession

Source: Game Design

Star Wars: R2-D2 was in Leia's birth and death: what that means