The best phones for 2020

We have come a long way from the mobile phones of yesteryear. Now that we are almost in the middle of 2020, the new phones are being configured to be what we greatly expected. It's a great year for phones that have flexible displays, better rear cameras and selfies, 5G connectivity, or displays with high refresh rates. Samsung demonstrated this point earlier this year when it announced its Galaxy S20 devices and the folding Galaxy Z Flip phone, which include many of these premium features.

This should not be surprising, as phone manufacturers are evolving and innovating faster than ever. We also forecast that the Samsung Galaxy line and Apple iPhones will continue to be the best choice for many people, but other phone makers will be looking for their place with their own fantastic phones – devices that offer amazing displays, fast update speed, features of security like a fingerprint scanner and tons and tons of apps. However, all this competition benefits us users, who have many excellent phones to choose from and at different prices. Read on to see which are the best phones right now and take a look at our tips on how to buy a new cell phone. Also, check this list frequently as we update it regularly as the year progresses, especially since Samsung and Motorola Recently released several phones. The best phone of you surely is listed below.

read more: The best phones under $ 500



John Kim / CNET Starting at just $ 399, the 2020 version of the iPhone SE is the best budget phone you can find right now. With an A13 processor (the same as the iPhone 11) and an incredible camera, the iPhone SE is much more powerful than it is entitled to be. Old-school iPhone fans will also appreciate the return of TouchID and the home button. Read our Apple iPhone SE (2020) review.

Sarah Tew / CNET Starting at $ 700, the iPhone 11 is the best mid-range model Apple has ever made with its flagship phone. Their cameras get a great new night mode, and an ultra-wide-angle camera adds extra detail to photos. The video is also fantastic. However, please note that there is no headphone jack. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

Angela Lang / CNET While it's true that the new Galaxy S20 phones have just been released, the refined and feature-packed 2019 Galaxy Note 10 Plus still closes the gap with rival phones. This high-end phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life, and great camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang / CNET The Huawei P30 Pro's photographic skills rule the world of camera phones. Take amazing photos, the battery life is great, and its vibrant design is beautiful. The basic version has 8 GB of RAM, much better to store those incredible photos that you are going to take with this device. Read our Huawei P30 Pro review.

Angela Lang / CNET All of today's mobile phones seek to increase competition with features like pop-up selfie cameras, an on-screen fingerprint scanner, and multiple rear cameras, in addition to its selfie camera. OnePlus 7 Pro has all the features du jour to keep us drawn. But it's the starting price of $ 669 on the phone that makes the deal. Tracking OnePlus for the American market, the OnePlus 7T is also a great mobile phone. And be on the lookout in 2020 for the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone, as the company demonstrated its OnePlus Concept One at CES 2020, which included a & # 39; missing & # 39; camera. Read our OnePlus 7 Pro review.

Angela Lang / CNET As the cheapest Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It is a smaller Android phone, ideal for those looking for a small grip, it has a super fast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a long battery life. You can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Angela Lang / CNET The Pixel 3A removes some features from the 2018 Pixel 3: It is not waterproof, it does not have wireless charging and it has a maximum of 64 GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can take great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos also look amazing.) Due to its great value, the phone earned CNET's Editors Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

Angela Lang / CNET The Moto G7 is one of the most affordable and reliable phones. Although its single speaker doesn't deliver the best sound and takes mediocre low-light photos and videos, the G7 has dual rear cameras, a durable battery, and a sleek design, all essential in budget phones. It also charges very fast, which is useful when you need to juice while on the go. Read our Motorola Moto G7 review.

