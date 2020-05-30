The best prepared food delivery services for 2020: Home Chef, Daily Harvest, Veestro, Gobble and more

For the most up-to-date news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

As plain coronavirus the locks start to lift, many people continue to take refuge in the place and practice social distancing. It is understandable that many people are still concerned about going to the supermarket to buy food. And for these people, delivering cooked meals has helped take a heavy load off of them.

Personally, I've been a fan of having fresh ingredients shipped directly to my door for a while now. I started researching this list of the best meal delivery services before COVID-19 arrived, and I'm pleased to present it now in the hope that you will receive healthy meals and ingredients from a prepared meal delivery service without having to challenge your market. Local will relieve a bit of stress during this highly stressful time.

Before diving into the list of prepared food delivery services, let's answer a few questions. First, how do they differ from our Favorite Meal Kit Delivery Service Options? While the meal kit revolution, which led to the now-familiar meal kit delivery names like Blue Apron and Hello Fresh, was all about providing you with the basic ingredients and instructions on how to combine everything into one delicious meal, we bet no longer you have neither the time nor the patience to do it. Pandemics are exhausting, and to be honest, setting up a meal plan, going through the meal preparation process, and then cooking are really fun when you have time to develop your recipes, go to the supermarket to buy your own ingredients and flex your muscles. from your chef.

That's why these oven-ready meal kits and healthy meal services have become a turnkey solution when you need fast, easy, and delicious meals on the menu, but your take-out budget is running low. Newer services like Veestro and Freshly have taken note of modern and healthy eating habits, and there are ready-made menus tailored to every dietary preference, including carnivores, vegetarians, vegans, and others who follow a plant-based diet, as well as those who follow a diet keto, paleo, low sodium, organic, low sugar or low calorie diet. Basically, regardless of your dietary restrictions, or if you are a picky eater or have food allergies, there is a meal kit service for you.

Although most of the services we classify are prepared meals, that is, prepared, precooked and with ingredients ready to go into the oven or a hot frying pan to be heated – services like Home Chef and Gobble are not yet cooked. Located somewhere between a classic meal kit and meal delivery, these "oven-ready" meal delivery plans are raw but pre-assembled for joining and baking, roasting, or frying without the need for primary preparation. Bottom line: don't eat raw chicken. You don't need food poisoning in addition to everything that's happening!

Most of these food underwriting companies ship their frozen or partially frozen pre-cooked and pre-cooked meal options. Since they arrive in shipments of four or more, most meals are designed to be put directly into the freezer so you can defrost and eat them over the course of a week or more. Even if you don't plan on eating them every day, or even every week, having a plate or two or even snacks kept in the freezer for emergencies can come in handy when you need them or when you just don't even have to boil pasta water. And let's not even start with what a hiding place has for our tranquility.

While I wasn't able to sample every meal from each of the listed meal kits and delivery services, I was able to try at least one meal option from each. As you will read, some of these meal delivery services and meal kits focus on a particular concept. Home Chef, for example, has simple meal kits that boil down to a science with fresh ingredients and recipes that are already prepared and can be completed in as little as 15 to 20 minutes. Others, like Veestro, specialize in pre-made or vegan vegetarian and vegan meals for those who run out of meat or dairy-free 2020, but are still looking for an alternative to cooking. Seriously, people on special diets should check out their meal delivery program options – there will surely be one for them.

There's still nothing quite like a fresh, home-cooked meal, but some of these simple and affordable options from a food delivery company could be what eases your burden during the difficult times we are currently experiencing. And, perhaps most importantly, they don't require a trip to the grocery store.

Please note that the Freshly ready-to-eat food delivery service is currently at capacity and is not taking new orders, so I have moved them to the bottom of the list. I will work to keep this list up to date, but please check each service to make sure they work normally and with reasonable delivery times before placing an order. I'd also like to continue to encourage you to support your local restaurants when looking for ready meals by ordering takeaways when you can as many restaurants are struggling mightily.

Here are the best ready-to-eat delivery services and oven-ready meal kits in 2020.

The best food delivery you have yet to cook (a little): Home chef

The best food prepared for quick lunches and dinners: Daily harvest

The best delivery of meals for vegetarians and vegans: Veestro

The best meal delivery for calorie counting and diet: Freshology

The best for gourmet food delivery: Home Bistro

Honorable mention the best food delivery that has yet to cook: Gobble up

The best meal delivery for comfort foods with a healthy edge: Newly

Home chef Home Chef is a popular meal kit company and recently launched a line of oven-cooked meals like Cajun Chicken with Rice and Beans, aimed at eliminating almost all of the dinner work, but still delivering home-cooked food, technically speaking. If you're oven-ready, you want to choose fresh, easy meals from Home Chef, which focus on easy, oven-free options. Plus, there are summer grill-ready meals and 15-minute starter salads for those who want lighter meals or slow cookers that also require very minimal preparation and cleaning. This new Home Chef category is designed for low technical skill and is a good choice if you want to cook at home but are not interested in enlisting in a culinary institute to make this happen. Prices: No matter how you cut it, Home Chef comes in at just under $ 10 per serving. Most people choose between six and eight meals a week, so the average cost is about $ 70. But you can choose as few as six and up to 12 servings, and save a little more with a larger order.

Daily harvest Daily Harvest launched in 2015 with an army of ready-to-mix frozen shakes, pre-made soups and plentiful bowls of grain to keep stored in the freezer. Some of the bowls and soups. could I pass as dinner but I like these for an uncomplicated lunch or breakfast. Depending on the specific offering, you can place it in a saucepan or frying pan for heating and eating. Or add walnut milk and mix, as with protein-packed smoothies, oatmeal bowls, or lattes. This is an excellent plant-based meal delivery service if you want to streamline your week and maintain a healthy eating plan. Daily Harvest uses many old grains, oats, and superfoods in its recipes, which are mostly satisfying and well balanced in terms of flavor. Prices: With so many different offerings and options, you can really pick what you want, but chia soups, smoothies, and bowls are available for as low as $ 5.99 per serving, upon subscription and in bulk.

Veestro Veestro offers an extensive menu of 100% plant-based meals for those who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet. Veestro offerings include dishes like tofu with red curry sauce, osso buco carrot, and fried chicken. Veestro uses more meat alternatives than a purple carrot at meals, so if you like seitan, tempeh, and other fake meats, this is a good meal delivery service to check out. The carnivore in me must admit that many of the plant-based meals I tried from Veestro were as satisfying as the food I'm used to. I would suggest this to anyone trying to cut down on meat but not become a full-fledged vegetarian, as much of the food is designed to replicate a carnivore diet and make a soft landing. Prices: Veestro breaks down at about $ 11.70 per meal for ten meals, although it's more expensive for a single order. However, it becomes less expensive if you choose a 20-meal plan ($ 10.80 per meal).

Freshology You may have guessed by the name, but this healthy meal delivery service doesn't specialize in creamy mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese. Depending on your nutrition goals, you can focus on specific menus such as vegetarian, low carb, or keto meals or to help control diabetes. All the nutritional and calorie information is provided to help you meet those diet goals. Freshology powered by Diet-to-Go is intended to help customers stay on track all day, with a comprehensive list of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. There's less emphasis on haute cuisine, but hearty, nutritious meals with good protein, and you'll find plenty of lean protein, whole grains, and green vegetables without a lot of pomp and circumstance. Prices: Customizable meal plans start at $ 9.99 per meal. You can receive up to three meals per day if For real I just don't want to cook. Forever.

Home Bistro Home Bistro is definitely the most expensive meal delivery service on the list, but that's because the meals are of a higher caliber to be sure. You'll find a little less grilled chicken breast or simple pasta dishes, but more complicated proteins like Chianti braised short ribs, Peri-Peri pork loins, and grilled pomegranate salmon with Home Bistro. Through is More expensive, comparable to takeaways, if you eat a lot of meat but don't have tons of great ready meals or delivery options in your area, this is a good meal delivery service to try. And because you can order these à la carte meals, you can always save them for special occasions. Prices: Individual meals cost between $ 19 and $ 27. You can order a la carte Home Bistro meals or packages of 7, 10 or 20 meals that will be delivered weekly or biweekly.

Gobble up Gobble isn't either technically Prepared meals, but since many dinners take as little as 15 minutes to cook, it could well be. The Gobble team does all the prep work, chopping, dicing, measuring, so you can move on to a cacio e pepe with shrimp and asparagus or sirloin steak with mashed potatoes. Gobble is another great option for meal delivery if your goal is freshly prepared food with very little effort. Prices: Gobble meal kits start at $ 11.99 per serving, but you can try your first six meals for just $ 36 as a one-time deal.

Newly Just deliver pre-cooked meals (fresh, not frozen) to your door. While they have plenty of healthy options, Freshly is one of the best options if you want to occasionally cheat or comfort food at your doorstep (yes please!). Bolognese penne, pepper steak with mashed potatoes, and chicken casserole are just a few of the tastiest options you can have. But there are also healthier, lower-calorie options to stay honest. Sorry about the pun, but Freshly had some of the freshest tasting meals, probably because they didn't come pre-frozen. Not everything felt the quality of the restaurant, but overall, this company offers a lot of people who cater to the crowd, like chicken tikka masala and chili macaroni and cheese. Prices: The more you order, the more you will save with Freshly and the difference is significant. Four meals per week break down at $ 11.50 per meal, but up to 12 and the price per meal drops to $ 7.99.

