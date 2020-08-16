the-best-role-obama-can-play-before-election

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama took a direct swipe at President Donald Trump on Friday, slamming his attempts to “kneecap the Postal Service.”

During a podcast with his former campaign manager David Plouffe, Obama said, “You have the President throwing in this additional monkey wrench trying to starve the Postal Service. My question is what are Republicans doing where you are so scared of people voting that you are now willing to undermine what is part of the basic infrastructure of American life?”

This is just one of several statements that we have heard from the former president as the election heats up. At a private fundraiser in July, Obama attacked Trump for using “nativist, racist, sexist” fear to whip up support. Although Obama was initially reluctant to criticize Trump in direct terms, he has been speaking with greater urgency about the state of the 2020 election and the threat that our democracy faces under the current administration.

Any comment Obama makes could potentially distract from the Democratic campaign and spark a backlash against Joe Biden. And there are plenty of critics who will say it is uncouth for a former president to intervene in an election — even though he is certainly not the first to do so. After Harry Truman left the White House, he openly attacked the GOP and used his political capital to continue to redefine the Democratic Party. Republican Dwight Eisenhower went on to criticize Democratic presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. More recently, Bill Clinton played an active role in supporting his wife Hillary Clinton during her 2008 and 2016 campaigns.

Obama certainly has a major role to play in the coming months — but what is the most important contribution that he can make as Americans prepare for Election Day? Offering his support to the Biden-Harris ticket is the obvious choice, but given the state of play, this should not be his primary task.