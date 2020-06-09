The best summer 2020 readings: the best beach readings for summer 2020

Summer 2020 may be different from other summers, but no matter where you spend it, a good book is always a great way to escape. Whether you're looking for an exciting new release or an old favorite, these titles are captivating, inspiring, empowering, and sure to keep you on the edge of your seat (or beach towel).

To get started, we picked 15 newly released books for Summer 2020 that we can't wait to read. From highly anticipated fiction titles like Brit Bennett's "The Vanishing Half" to inspiring call-to-action memoirs like renowned chef Dominique Crenn's "Rebel Chef: In Search of What Matters", you're likely to find your new favorites on this list. (with some that you will want to read in a single session)

Along with exciting new releases, we've also picked 10 of our favorite oldie-but-goodie titles that make awesome re-readings or fascinating readings for the first time. We've included stories like Liane Moriarty's "The Husband's Secret" and classics like Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice".

No matter what type of book you are looking to miss this summer, they will make you cry, laugh, feel inspired, or see the world from new perspectives with every turn of the page.

"Beach Read" is a heartfelt, boiling, romantic story about taking second chances that will hit your nose from the start. In the book, two best-selling authors with polar opposite writing styles spend a summer living in neighboring beach houses.

Each experiences a major writer's block, until they finally come to an agreement to help them break out of their creative routine. Augustus Everett, an acclaimed author of literary fiction, will write something lighthearted, and January Andrews, a successful romance writer, will write a great American classic. What can go wrong?

Rufi Thorpe's "The Knockout Queen" is a must-read. This coming-of-age story is about an unlikely friendship in the California suburbs between Bunny, a wealthy young aspiring Olympian, and Michael, a teenager struggling with his personal identity. Bunny and Michael unite through a traumatic and brutal act that affects both their futures and their friendship, while simultaneously navigating their own secrets and desires for human connection.

The first Megha Majumdar novel is about class, fate, corruption, and the pursuit of dreams, and it is proving to be a story you will want to read at once. "A Burning" is an exciting and complex story of three characters in contemporary India whose lives are intertwined in the wake of a terrorist attack. Jivan is a Muslim girl from the slums, PT Sir is a gym teacher involved in a right-wing political party and Lovely is an outcast who holds the key for each of them to achieve their dreams of glory and legitimate innocence.

"Friends and Strangers" is about a friendship between Elisabeth, an accomplished journalist, a new mother, and a transplant from a small town, and Sam, a senior at a local women's college whom Elisabeth hires as a babysitter. The two women trust each other and become close until deception, betrayal, and consequences interfere, highlighting how different their lives really are.

International bestseller Rutger Bregman offers a fresh, new and engaging perspective on human history and where we as society and species can go if we change our belief from "all humans are inherently evil" to "all humans are naturally friendly " "Humankind: A Hopeful History" takes readers through historical accounts that demonstrate that we are indeed programmed to be kind and is a read that will lift your spirit at a much-needed moment in today's climate.

Another inspiring and timely reading of the call to action is the highly anticipated second nonfiction book by Stacey Abrams, the Democratic state representative who ran for governor against Republican Brian Kemp in Georgia in 2018 and narrowly lost. Abrams' "Our Time is Now" offers a carefully planned proposal to end voter suppression, empower American citizens, and return society to moral leadership.

"The Vanishing Half" is another of the most anticipated books of 2020. From author Brit Bennett, who also wrote "The Mothers", it is a story of twin sisters who grew up in a small southern black town and fled at age 16. As adults, they end up taking on very different lives: from their communities to their families, and even to their racial identities, the two sisters' daily lives are in black and white. But as fate would have it, they remain intertwined and their story unfolds when their daughters' lives inevitably coincide.

"Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan returns with another fascinating tale of privilege, culture and romance in "Sex and Vanity". The story follows Lucie Churchill and George Zao and their tumultuous seduction story into a world of quirky fashion and deception, resulting in a truly modern love story that you won't be able to leave.

Chef Dominique Crenn writes a deeply personal and moving memory that will leave you inspired in more ways than one. "Rebel Chef: In Search of What Matters" is an honest account of his non-traditional coming-of-age story, his tireless courage to fight sexism in a male-dominated industry, and his evolution from orphan to chef and activist, and be the first woman in the United States to receive three Michelin stars for her Atelier Crenn restaurant.

Fans of Gillian Flynn's "Gone Girl" will love Nicola Maye Goldberg's "Nothing Can Hurt You". A terrifying and captivating story about the 1997 murder of a young college girl, the web of lies and misinformation, and the questionable role of a serial killer will make you turn the pages faster than ever.

"All Boys An & # 39; t Blue" is a powerful memory for young adults told through a collection of personal essays. LGBTQIA + activist and journalist George M. Johnson's debut story highlights what it is like to be a young queer black man in the United States during childhood, adolescence, and college in New Jersey and Virginia. Covering themes such as gender identity, toxic masculinity, black pride, and more, this emotionally charged story is energetic, inspiring, heartwarming, relatable, and a powerful read for humans everywhere.

Sally Rooney's "Normal People" has been rated one of the best books of the year and of the decade. Now an original series about Hulu, it's a story of budding young love, friendship, and hardship. Marianne and Connell's magnetism is proven from their first meeting, through years of surrounding each other in school and social settings, and beyond. This electrifying and moving story is one that you will not be able to leave.

Glennon Doyle's "Untamed" is a powerful, inspiring and liberating memory filled with hope, encouragement, strength and female empowerment. Doyle beautifully illustrates what it means to be a woman and how following our hearts to be our truest and most alive beings is how we inspire our children, families, friends and others to do the same.

This fun, charming and moving story is about friendship, family and forgiveness, and is one of the best readings of the summer. Daphne, a successful Instagram influencer, is asked to be the bridesmaid at her former best friend Drue's wedding. With Drue practically begging him, and the invitation including a stay at a Cape Cod mansion and the prospect of cute singles, Daphne can't seem to turn down the invitation. As the drama unfolds, "Big Summer" is the perfect escape for summer.

Oldies but goodies:

'Red, White & Royal Blue' Casey McQuiston (from $ 9.99; amazon.com)

'Red, white and royal blue' by Casey McQuiston

"Red, White, and Royal Blue" is a hilariously witty and romantic story of young love between Alex, America's first child, and Henry, the Prince of Wales. What starts as an altercation between the two children captured by the tabloids turns into a secret romance, but will their love alter international relations or save the world? It is an ending that you will run to discover.

"An American Marriage" is one of those novels that accompanies you. Just as Celestial, an artist, and Roy, a young executive, are settling down to be newlyweds, Roy is charged with a crime that Celestial knows he did not commit. After Roy is arrested and sentenced to 12 years in prison, Celestial finds herself heartbroken and also attracted to her childhood friend, Andre.

"A Man Called Ove" is a heartwarming and heartwarming story of an opinionated old gentleman struggling with the passing of his beloved wife. Through a series of events that bring his neighbors to his door, he finally (and reluctantly) forms new and unexpected connections, relationships, and admiration for human beings very different from him.

If you're looking for a book that transports you across borders, race, and socioeconomic barriers as you explore complex family relationships, the history of the crackdown in Afghanistan, and the love that unites us all, "The Kite Runner" is for you .

If you love "Big Little Lies" and have never read Liane Moriarty's "Husband's Secret", prepare to be completely captivated. Cecilia finds a letter from her husband, intended to be read after his death, containing her deepest and darkest secrets, but she finds it while he is still alive, and her life changes dramatically.

This bestseller tells the story of two best friends who became "summer sisters" after spending years on vacation together at Martha & # 39; s Vineyard and end up separating, until a wedding finally reunites them. It is a perfect summer read about friendship, love and heartbreak.

"Pride and Prejudice" is a classic literary romance novel that follows Elizabeth Bennet on her quest to find a suitable marriage partner. In England in the early 1800s, social prestige, education, wealth, and manners are high on the list of qualities for a suitor, but will Elizabeth discover that marrying for love is more important?

Located on the Italian Riviera, "Call Me by Your Name" focuses on the relationship between a teenager and a guest staying at his parents' summer home. The coming of age story is about human connection, desire, passion and most of all love, and you will want to read it over and over again. Bonus: The film by director Luca Guadagnino and starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet is also a must-see.

This dazzling love story begins in 1962 on the Italian coast and spans 50 years, following an innkeeper in his search for a Hollywood actress he once saw, with numerous characters and stories tangled in the middle.

"Wild", a national bestseller made into one of the top movies starring Reese Witherspoon, is one you'll want to read over and over again. These truly inspiring memories detail Strayed's powerful and emotional trek for more than 1,000 miles along the Pacific Crest Trail. Suspenseful, humorous and full of strength, this is a story that will give you power and lift your spirits.

