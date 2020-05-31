The best sunscreens for your face

This story is part of New year, new you, everything you need to develop healthy habits that will last until 2020 and beyond.

Using sunscreen on your skin is the best thing you can do to prevent wrinkles, premature aging, and skin cancer. Many dermatologists, the Skin Cancer Foundation, and the American Academy of Dermatology recommend use sunscreen every day, especially on your face. Even though most days we are covered enough that we don't have to wear sunscreen all over our bodies (unless you're heading to the beach, in which case apply it all! Harmful UV rays can catch you even when it's cloudy!), every time we go out, our faces are exposed to harmful UV and UVB rays. Not only is it the healthiest thing you can do for your skin, it also prevents fine lines, dark spots, and other types of skin damage from sensitive and delicate skin.

If you're skipping the sunscreen because you don't want to apply a thick lotion to your face and skin every day, I don't blame you, and the good news is, you don't have to. Now there are hundreds of different facial sunscreen formulas that are lightweight, breathable, and blend with your skin, so to speak, an invisible sunscreen. Some even work as a makeup base. Seriously, there is no excuse for not applying sunscreen.

I narrowed those hundreds of products down to a much smaller list, from which you'll surely find a favorite sunscreen to protect yourself from UV rays. These are the best-selling sunscreens on Amazon, Walmart, Sephora, and Dermstore, cross-referenced against the sunscreen lists recommended by the best beauty editor for magazines like Glamor and Allure. Many of these formulas are from high-end skincare brands, with two pharmacy finds as well. While I'm not telling you need To buy more expensive options, you'll generally get a better formula that feels light and blends well.

Sarah Mitroff / CNET This sunscreen is for people who hate thick, sticky sunscreens on their skin. It looks like a facial moisturizer, mixes incredibly fast, and makes my skin feel smooth. Honestly, I kept touching my face after it sank because it felt remarkably smooth. For people who are sensitive to fragrances, this is completely unscented. But you can also buy a version that has a white tea aroma. Coola's Classic Face Sunscreen is waterproof for up to 80 minutes, but doesn't feel heavy at all, unlike the other waterproof options I've tried. Bono also contains ingredients that are safe for reefs under Hawaii's sunscreen regulations. Of every product I tried, I liked the best of Coola as a daily sunscreen, whether it be under makeup or alone.

Sarah Mitroff / CNET This chemical sunscreen formula is ultralight and has an unmistakable scent of sunscreen. The formula is white, but it blends very well, so there isn't much white effect, although it could leave one on darker skin. Sunscreen cream dries matte with a powdery finish, but creates a detectable film that feels more like a sunscreen than you would use on your body. Due to that film, it didn't feel light on my skin, and I wouldn't necessarily take this sunscreen to wear under makeup on a work day. However, because it is waterproof for up to 80 minutes, you would wear it on the beach, the pool, or on a hike. The sunscreen seems to stay in place all day and looks like it can hold up in sweaty or wet conditions. If you prefer a mineral-based sunscreen, a bottle of La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50 is also a good option. It's like ultra-light sunscreen, but the formula uses titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to protect your skin from UV and UVB rays. Mineral sunscreens are often good for people with sensitive skin because they are less likely to cause irritation.

Sarah Mitroff / CNET Aveeno Facial Sunscreen feels more like a body sunscreen than any of the products on this list. Although it becomes thick, it sinks very well and leaves a smooth, matte finish. The scent is also reminiscent of the typical sunscreen you would take when heading to the beach, although not as strong. The formula is water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes and is designed to hydrate like other Aveeno lotions and creams. Given its hydrating ingredients and the consistency of the formula, it's probably a better choice if you have normal or dry skin, rather than oily or combination.

Sarah Mitroff / CNET Supergoop's sunscreen formulas are meant to not feel like a sunscreen at all and this one is no different. Unseen is a thick, transparent gel that dries to a smooth matte finish, creating an excellent foundation for applying makeup. And because it's light, it works for each and every skin tone: Many other sunscreens on this list may leave a white film or have a tint that's too light for a darker complexion. There's a hint of sunscreen scent, but it's not overwhelming in the least. The formula didn't feel as moisturizing on my skin as Coola sunscreen, so I wouldn't use it alone. But if you already use a moisturizer for the face and wear makeup every day, Unseen will serve you well. While I received an invisible courtesy sample from Supergoop, I actually bought the company's products long before writing this story. I can guarantee the brand's smooth, pore-free matte formula that is applied as a foundation and has a "universal" tint that would work for most fair-skinned people. The only drawback I've noticed is that it can make your skin feel dry, so make sure to hydrate it before applying it.

Sarah Mitroff / CNET Despite its name, this sunscreen is not removed from the pump. However, this mineral-based sunscreen is applied without a white coating (a white film that titanium dioxide or zinc oxide can leave on the skin). It is designed for people with acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation and includes niacinamide, an ingredient that can calm inflammation and reduce redness. This formula is neither thick nor thin, and the smell is non-existent. I rub a little so that the formula sinks and there is a very thin but detectable clear film that it leaves behind. EltaMD UV Daily Moisturizing Face Sunscreen It has a similar consistency and finish to the skin, although it did leave a bit of a white tint after rubbing. This formula has hyaluronic acid to hydrate and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and EltaMD says it is gentle enough to apply after a chemical peel or microdermabrasion. I didn't fall in love with any of the formulas, but I think they are good if you have a specific skin problem such as rosacea or sensitivity. Both are formulated with various skin conditions in mind.

Also tested

I really like this broad spectrum protection offered by Skinceuticals sunscreen. This skin care formula with UVA and UVB protection felt hydrating on my skin. Glides on easily and sinks quickly, drying to a matte finish. There's a slight universal tint that evens out your skin tone (although I suspect it would be too light for a dark complexion), providing a blurry effect to soften the appearance of pores and dark spots. That makes it good to wear under makeup or alone. I loved how light the formula felt on my skin, almost as if I wasn't using anything. Another advantage is that there is no fragrance, which is good for sensitive skin. Between this sunscreen and the Supergoop Unseen, I had a hard time choosing which one was best to use under makeup. Ultimately, Supergoop won because the clear formula works on any skin tone, but if the universal tint from this Skinceitucal sunscreen works for your skin, it's a worthy option, too.

Sarah Mitroff / CNET Algenist has made a name for itself by using algal acid derived from algae to promote anti-aging. As for the Sublime Defense sunscreen, I thought it was fine. While I can't assess the product's anti-aging properties (that would take years of testing and detailed reporting of my skin wrinkles and other signs of aging), as a daily sunscreen, that's fine, but it doesn't blow my mind. . It has a very weak baby powder aroma and, for me, it didn't dry to a matte finish, so I wouldn't recommend it if you have oily skin. I will praise you for not leaving any kind of bleaching, even though it has titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

Sarah Mitroff / CNET Shiseido's fine, watery formula requires a little effort and leaves a bit of whitening. Given the small size and price of the container, I am not thrilled with it. However, I appreciate that it dries matte and feels like a good foundation for makeup to hold on to.

Sarah Mitroff / CNET Neutrogena, I wanted to love you, but I didn't. The formula feels so dated compared to the other formulas I tried, and it leaves a dull finish on the skin. It is waterproof for up to 80 minutes and has a very light scent, but there was nothing special about this sunscreen. The best quality of this sunscreen is that it dries matte, but there are many better formulas that do too. I have also used Ultra Sheer Liquid Neutrogena sunscreen in the past and did not like Neutrogena Ultra Sheer for the same reasons as Age Shield.

Test Notes

I tried these products on my naturally oily skin over my daily moisturizing gel. Not all formulas on this list will work for everyone. My goal is to give you an idea of ​​the viscosity and aroma of each product and how they feel on the skin.

By the way, I skipped daily moisturizers that have SPF because some dermatologists say that to get the level of sun protection on the product label, you should apply more moisturizer than most people. In general, it is recommended to apply sunscreen alone, in addition to moisturizers and other products.

More essentials for warm weather

Banana Boat, Neutrogena, Supergoop: the best sunscreens for 2020

Get ready for summer with these 7 raised pools

Sony's new line of Bluetooth speakers receives a welcome upgrade

Perfect skin, sinus relief, and a Roomba-like toothbrush: 5 wellness devices you'll want in 2020

The best portable humidifiers for dry skin, breast relief and sore throat in 2020

La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV, Shade, Sunburn Alert: How to Measure Your Sun Exposure Outside

The best facial moisturizers of 2020: SkinMedica, The Ordinary, Drunk Elephant and more

The best facial cleansers to buy in 2020: Tatcha, CeraVe, Fresh and more

Theragun has 4 new silent massage guns, new CBD products, and is now called Therabody

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a doctor or other qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.