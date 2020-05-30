The best thermometer for cold and flu.

With the continuous dissemination of coronavirusIt is more important than ever to have a thermometer in your medicine cabinet. One of the main symptoms of coronavirus is a high fever, so if you or someone you care for is starting to Feeling sickyou want to determine body temperature.

We have tested several of the best models on the market, covering multiple price points and temperature measurement methods, to determine the best thermometer for you, your children, and your entire family. We are aware that many of these are difficult to obtain in stores and online, since the demand of many essential products for cold and flu has been fired. Unfortunately, Despite our best efforts to search the web for retailers, many of the thermometers listed below are out of stock. Similarly, delivery times are being extended for Amazon and other retailers until further notice. But even though availability and prices are subject to change, we are sharing this list in the hope that you can find these products in physical stores.

Thermometers have come a long way from the glass mercury thermometer that I (and I'm sure at least some of you had a glass thermometer filled with mercury) had as a child. Many of them are smart thermometer options and can be connected to an app to track your temperature over time, giving you a comprehensive view of your health. They are extremely accurate, and many of them offer instant reading. No matter how you want to measure your temperature or that of your child, whether orally, with a forehead thermometer, with a baby thermometer, in the armpit, in the ear, there is a model for you.

Angela Lang / CNET Withings & # 39; Thermo is without a doubt the most elegant model I tried, but also the most expensive. This instant read thermometer takes temporary readings, which means it slides across your forehead and captures your body temperature from your temporal artery. The Thermo doesn't even need to make contact with your skin, it can be half an inch away, making it one of the most hygienic options and you won't have to disturb your sleeping child to take his temperature. with this forehead thermometer The Thermo has 16 infrared sensors that capture several thousand temperature readings at once, which means this smart thermometer takes a super accurate temperature reading. I like that the Thermo is also ridiculously easy to use: when it finishes recording measurements, it vibrates twice, with no unpleasant beeps. You'll need to use the Thermo app to set up the thermometer and view a history of readings, but the app doesn't need to take your temperature. Also, the display on this thermometer is extremely easy to read. This thermometer is not rechargeable: it requires two AAA batteries, but the battery life is approximately two years. Look, I understand that a nearly $ 100 instant read thermometer seems absurd to most people, but the sleek design and simple ease of use (about a million times easier than an oral thermometer and around a million times easier than a rectal one) the Thermo is a worthwhile option if that price doesn't scare you. Read our preview of Withings Thermo.

Angela Lang / CNET The Kinsa was one of the first smart thermometers on the market, and its products are designed with children in mind. The Smart Ear Thermometer connects to the Kinsa app on your phone to keep track of each temperature reading, so you can monitor how the fever progresses. The app also offers care tips with each reading, such as making sure you or your child is getting enough fluids, and provides information on when you need to see a doctor or go to the emergency room. You can also tell the app when you took or administered fever-reducing medications. The Kinsa thermometer takes the temperature in less than two seconds, which will help to get an accurate reading from a restless child who doesn't want to sit still. One of the only downsides to this digital ear thermometer is that you need the Kinsa app to set up the thermometer, so if you are not interested in recording your temperature data in an app then skip this model for one of the other Mida ways the temperature on this list. Read more.

Angela Lang / CNET The Braun hearing thermometer reminds me of the type of thermometer I found as a child at the pediatrician, when in-ear models were not available at home. This old school design feels a little dated compared to the Withings or Kinsa models, but it works just as well. This infrared thermometer makes it easy to measure the temperature of babies under one month old, even adults. There are three preset age ranges that you can choose from when taking the temperature measurement: up to three months, three to 36 months, and 36 months and up. The thermometer stores up to four recent readings and takes its temperature in just a few seconds. My biggest knock against the ThermScan 7 is that you must use disposable plastic probe covers to take a temperature reading. The thermometer knows if the plastic cover is missing and will not work until you put it on. Kinsa's model, by comparison, works without any coverage. However, when talking to a colleague who has children and uses this thermometer, she says she doesn't mind the probe cover because she doesn't have to clean the thermometer before taking a temperature measurement. Read more.

Angela Lang / CNET If you're ready to get a classic oral, axillary, or rectal thermometer, the Vick model has everything you need and a little more. It has a large, clear, backlit display that illuminates different colors when your body temperature is normal, elevated, or you have a fever. It comes with a plastic cover, is easy to clean (key to an oral and / or rectal thermometer), and provides reliable and accurate readings – I couldn't ask for more with this type of thermometer, especially when I'm taking a child's temperature while testing the Speed ​​Read model, I would also recommend the Vicks ComfortFlex digital thermometer. It is the same thermometer, but it has a flexible probe, making it more comfortable for oral temperature readings than other types of bar thermometers. Read more.

Recommended, with reservations

Ear, forehead and surface temperature IProven Dual Mode Ear and Forehead Thermometer Angela Lang / CNET The iProven Forehead and Ear Thermometer is the most versatile of all the options on this list. Its probe can take the temperature of the forehead and ear, it can also measure the temperature of the surface and the air. This means that you can check whether your baby or child's bath water is not too hot or record the ambient temperature. This thermometer stores up to 35 temperature readings, which is impressive but also unnecessary, especially since there is no way to assign those temperatures to individual people. My complaint with this thermometer is that the temperature readings were less consistent than other models I tested, and an accurate reading is the center point of a thermometer. Depending on where I pointed my forehead, I got different results each time, ranging from 96.0 to 98.0 degrees F. In comparison, the Withings Thermo consistently gave me readings between 98.3 and 99.1 degrees F. This is because the iProven model will take a reading wherever you point it, so if you don't point it at your temporal artery, you can get inaccurate readings. By testing it with the other two ear thermometers on this list, the Braun and Kinsa, I got inconsistent results again, despite following the instructions in the user manual and being careful to place the probe in my ear at the same position and angle every time. Both Braun and Kinsa gave me consistent readings with just a few tenths of a grade difference. Read more.

Not recommended

Angela Lang / CNET In theory, the SmartTemp wireless thermometer is a good idea. In execution, not so much. Instead of having a display on the actual device, it connects to an app on your phone to display the temperature readings. That visually outdated and awkward app aside, I hate that the thermometer is useless without it. There is no way to measure temperature without opening the app, and what good is a thermometer if you just can't measure temperature? It is also $ 10 more than the Vicks Speed ​​Read. I could go on, but I won't. Just skip this thermometer. Read more.

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a doctor or other qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.