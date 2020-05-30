The best training socks for every type of training

If you've ever tried hard training while wearing the wrong socks, you know how frustrating it can be. Maybe your feet are sweaty and you have wet socks at the end of your to run or cycling session, or if you live in a colder area and your fingers go numb the second you go out. Whatever your ailments are, I promise there is a perfect pair of socks to solve your problem.

We've included sports socks of all kinds, including crew socks, no-show socks, hiking socks, wool socks, performance socks, whatever you need for your comfort during your next workout. Check out these nine sock brands that are great for everyone training and situations you can find yourself in

Amazon One of the most irritating things that happens when you run or walk is when your socks constantly slide off your heels and into your shoe. To address this problem, you'll want to pick a pair of socks with a high-heeled tab, which is an extra piece of fabric over the heel that keeps the socks in place. While there are plenty of options for running socks, I chose the Balega Blister Resist because of its affordability and great reviews from Amazon. I also know several people who swear by Balega socks, including my mother, and we all know that moms can't lie.

Amazon If you're tempted to wear any pair of old gym stockings for your lifting workout, think again. Men & # 39; s Journal recommends that weightlifters wear calf length stockings to prevent scrapes and cuts from picking up weights or other objects from the ground. Also, if you use ropes in your workout, higher socks will prevent the rope from burning. You probably have a pair of old calf-length stockings in the back of your closet, but if you want to find a new set, I would recommend this pair from Socksmith. With a welt trim (an extra layer of fabric on top of the sock) and a snug fit, they won't fall off all day, and the bar pattern will let everyone know that you really are a serious lifter.

Amazon It may seem that these two activities would not go together, but both require longer stockings. For cycling, they will protect your heels from the back of your cleats, and for walking, they will keep your calves safe from poison oak and ticks. Swiftwicks are a lightweight sock, so they won't overheat with the extra skin covered, but they're contoured to stay in place while you exercise. The socks also have mesh channels and ventilation to avoid sweating the foot too much.

Amazon If you don't have $ 20 to spend on a single pair of socks, don't despair – you can still get some pretty good workout socks on a budget. These Asics socks have an arch band for extra support, woven mesh for ventilation, and no bulging toe seams. Reviewers at Amazon testify that the socks stay in place all day and don't blister. Also, $ 12 for a three-pair pack of high-quality socks is a great deal.

Amazon I know, it's unpleasant to talk about it, but if you're susceptible to athlete's foot or other fungal infections, you'll want to take a close look at what socks and shoes you wear when you exercise. Wet socks provide a perfect atmosphere for fungal infections to thrive, so any sock you wear, change them once they get wet (or leave them on the whole). These low cut Kodal socks are copper infused, which has been suggested to help prevent and treat foot infections. They also absorb moisture, so they will help keep your feet dry and prevent the fungus from multiplying in the first place.

Amazon Blisters are fluid-filled pockets that form on the skin, usually in response to repeated pressure or friction. If your socks are wet, it will generally make the process worse. Blisters are annoying and can take a long time to heal, so you'd better never have to worry about them in the first place. These socks are double-layer to avoid blisters, with an outer layer of polyester that absorbs moisture. Blisters are a blow to the routine of any runner, hiker, or hiker, but Amazon reviews for these socks suggest they are effective in preventing blisters and irritation.

Amazon Compression therapy, which increases blood flow to various parts of the body, has been used by athletes for decades. You can find all kinds of futuristic compression therapy products, like NormaTec, but did you know that you can also get compression therapy through a simple pair of stockings? Paplus Compression Ankle Socks have a circular pressure design to increase blood flow to the ankle and sole of the foot. Reviewers at Amazon note that these socks helped them with plantar fasciitis, swelling, and even recovery from foot surgery.

Amazon Cold feet during a winter workout are not fun. When it's really cold outside but still want to face the cold weather, Merino wool socks like these from Woolly are the way to go. They'll keep you warm, but since Merino wool is thinner than regular wool, your feet won't overheat. The fabric doesn't smell bad when you sweat either, which is a huge plus. I've brought this exact pair of socks on backpacking trips a week before, and wore them for walking every day. I will attest that they cope perfectly with work, and that they didn't even have smelly feet at the end of the day.

Amazon If you've ever finished a workout just to soak up wet shoes, you're not alone – many people deal with sweaty feet. Fortunately, these Dickies socks are specifically designed for moisture management. The socks are advertised to have ventilation channels, but don't let this fool you into thinking they are flimsy. Reviewers at Amazon say they're nice and thick, but they still keep your feet cool and dry.

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a doctor or other qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.