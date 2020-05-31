The best travel credit cards for 2020

Travel credit cards come with some of the highest reward rates available: Every time you use a travel credit card, the points you earn can be used toward a future (or even earlier) travel purchase. Travel credit cards are also useful for obtaining benefits such as first-class upgrades, exclusive benefits for hotels and rental cars, and paid TSA Precheck and Global Entry.

Points you accumulate are often redeemed through your credit card issuer's website (or app) or appear as a statement credit that reimburses you for previous purchases you made with your card. Points or miles can also be transferred to travel partners, predominantly airlines and hotels, at a fluctuating conversion rate, where they can then be used to book a flight or hotel room. More on that later.

To choose the best travel credit card, there are some key factors to consider:

Annual fees. All of the travel rewards cards reviewed here have annual fees, with some going up to $ 550, but those fees are generally mitigated with monthly or annual credits.

Exclusive advantages. Some of the cards also grant access to exclusive travel benefits, such as airline lounges or VIP welcome in hotels. The value of those benefits is subjective and is something that you will have to assess for your needs and wants.

Foreign transaction fees. None of the best travel cards have transaction fees abroad, so it's not something to worry about with any of the recommended credit cards below.

The best travel card for food lovers and big grocery stores. American express Reward rates: 4 points in restaurants and supermarkets, 3 points on flights (reserved directly with the airline or amextravel.com), 1 point on all other purchases

Annual quota: $ 250

Bonus for new members: 50,000 points

Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $ 4,000 in the first 3 months

APR: 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Foreign transaction fees: None

Credit requirement: Good to excellent As the only card on this list that offers a high rate of rewards both in restaurants and in US supermarket purchases. In the USA, the American Express Gold Card is a great option for those who don't currently spend a ton on travel each year, but would like to travel at a discount with points earned by spending money on food. If you spend more than about $ 7,000 a year in US restaurants and supermarkets. USA (Including smaller grocery stores, but excluding large stores like Walmart or Target), the $ 250 annual fee is well worth it. Considering that the average American household spent $ 7,923 on food in 2018, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the USA, many households could benefit from the Gold card. (If you spend a large amount on both foods and traveling every year, I recommend the Chase Sapphire Reserve instead.) Rewards Details The Gold Card has a broad spectrum of rewards categories for a travel card, with 4X points in US restaurants and supermarkets. USA And 3X points on flights booked through the Amex portal, the website where points can be exchanged. The $ 250 annual fee is partially offset by up to $ 120 in annual meal credits (through services like Grubhub and Seamless) and up to $ 100 in annual incidental flight fees, covering things like in-flight meals, Wi-Fi and checked baggage fees. The login bonus is pretty standard at 50,000 Membership Rewards (MR) points after spending $ 4,000 in the first three months, worth up to $ 1,000. Redemption details There are two ways to redeem points with the Gold Card. The first is for travel purchases made through the American Express Travel portal, where one point equals one cent. The second option is to transfer your MR points to one of 18 partner airlines or 3 hotel partners worth up to two cents per point. Since your points are worth twice when transferred, we highly recommend transferring to a travel companion and looking for good redemption deals to maximize your points earned.

The best travel card for first class travelers. American express Reward rates: 5 points on flights (booked directly with the airline or Amex Travel) and prepaid hotels (* booked on Amex Travel)

Annual quota: $ 550

Bonus for new members: 70,000 points

Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $ 5,000 in the first 3 months

APR: NA (surcharge of up to $ 39 applies)

Foreign transaction fees: None

Credit requirement: Good to excellent The Platinum card is Amex's top tier travel card, offering the highest potential reward rate of all we've reviewed, hitting 10% depending on how points are redeemed (details below). This card is ideal for anyone who already spends more than $ 10,000 annually on flights and hotels alone and for those who value premium travel benefits such as lounge access and hotel upgrades. The tight rewards structure, which does not include food or meal, and the high annual fee of $ 550 make this a valuable card for a particular spending profile, so do the math before you sign up. Rewards Details The Platinum card earns 5X Membership Rewards (MR) points on flights booked directly with airlines or through the Amex portal and hotels, which require prepayment, reserved through the Amex portal. Flights or hotels booked through a third-party service or company, such as Orbitz, do not qualify. The high annual fee of $ 550 is offset by a $ 200 airline fare credit for incidental travel expenses such as checked baggage, food or drink on the flight, or WiFi, a statement credit for Global Entry or TSA Precheck (valued at $ 100 for Global Entry or $ 85 for TSA preflight, both valid for five years) and $ 200 in Uber credits per year. The new member bonus is on the high end with 70,000 points when you spend $ 5,000 in the first three months, worth up to $ 1,400 when transferred to a fellow traveler and redeemed for their maximum value. The Platinum card also offers a number of premium travel benefits, including hotel benefits such as room upgrades, complimentary breakfast, early check-in and late check-out, and access to the Global Lounge Collection. Redemption details The Platinum card offers three redemption methods: Travel shopping made through the Amex Travel portal, where one point equals one cent, including prepaid flights and hotel reservations

Transfer your MR points to one of 18 partner airlines or three hotel partners worth up to two cents per point. Since there is a 100% value change, we highly recommend transferring to a travel companion and looking for good redemption deals to maximize your points.

A statement, but the rate is variable and you will normally get less value from your points with this method.

The best card to earn miles in daily expenses Capital one Reward rates: 2X miles on all purchases, 5X miles (hotel and car rental only) made through Capital One Travel

Annual quota: $ 95

Bonus for new members: 50,000 miles

Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $ 3,000 in the first 3 months

APR: 17.24% – 24.49% Variable

Foreign transaction fees: None

Credit requirement: Excellent The Capital One Venture Card is a simple and easy-to-use option for those who want to book a trip with reward points generated by overhead and prefer not to worry about expense categories. While the net rewards rate is lower than its higher-rate competitors, the annual rate is significantly lower, while still earning 2X points on each purchase. This card represents a good value for anyone who spends between $ 6,000 and $ 10,000 in total on the card annually, less than $ 10,000 on food and travel, and less than $ 7,000 on food alone. If you spend beyond these figures, consider one of the cards with the highest fees on this list. Rewards Details With 2X unlimited miles on every purchase, the Venture Card is the highest earning travel card available. Your login bonus is a standard 50,000 Mile Capital One Rewards when you spend $ 3,000 in the first three months (compare it to $ 4,000 for most other cards). The $ 95 annual fee is also waived for the first year, which can be considered as $ 95 in addition to the introductory bonus, as it is a one-time offer. Finally, Capital One Venture grants cardholders a TSA Precheck or Global Entry credit, which is worth around $ 15-20 per year, as well as travel accident insurance and rental collision insurance (more on that at the end ). Redemption details The best way to use your Capital One Rewards miles is to transfer them to one of over 15 travel partners at a rate of up to 1.4 cents per mile, for a potential net reward value of 2.8%. The exact reward rate depends on the particular flight you book. Compared to the dollar cost of a flight, some flights can bring you closer to 1 cent per mile, while others give you the maximum rate of 1.4 cents per mile. It's not clear how exactly the cost of the mile is calculated, but be aware that sometimes the maximum fare is only available when booking business class or first class flights. You can also redeem your Capital One Venture reward miles as statement credits on past purchases (at a rate of one penny per mile), use them to shop at Amazon at a rate of 0.8 cents per mile, or use them to book travel on Capital One travel portal.

The best free low-risk travel card Wells Fargo Reward rates: Unlimited 3% cash back (3x points) at select restaurants, travel, service stations, transit and streaming services, 1% (1x points) on everything else

Annual quota: $ 0

Bonus for new members: $ 200 (20,000 points)

Bonus redemption threshold: $ 1,000 in the first three months

APR: 15.49% to 27.49% variable

Credit requirement: Good to excellent The Wells Fargo Propel Card is not technically a travel rewards credit card – its rewards come in the form of cash back rather than travel points or miles. Despite this, the Propel card is an easy solution for those who want to recover money on their travels and meals. expenditure But you don't necessarily want to use those rewards to book more trips through a credit card mile portal. Although the card has a lower rate of return compared to other travel cards, its $ 0 annual fee and lower risk make it ideal for those who spend less than $ 10,000 a year in qualifying categories. It's also a good option for anyone who prefers to earn cash directly instead of booking bounty trips. Rewards Details The Wells Fargo Propel earns an unlimited number of 3X points in restaurants, gas, carpooling, transit, flights, hotels, homestays, car rentals, and popular streaming services. That's a decent fee compared to the travel rewards market, especially given its $ 0 annual fee. The card also offers new cardholders a $ 200 login bonus after spending $ 1,000 on those. first three months. Like many other travel rewards credit cards, Propel offers some travel benefits including up to $ 1,000 luggage loss reimbursement, car rental damage and loss insurance, roadside assistance, travel assistance and 24-hour emergency, 7 days a week and cash emergency advance. Redemption details To redeem points with the Wells Fargo Propel Card, all you need to do is click "Redeem Points" in the rewards portal. That's. Don't worry about booking sites or comparing reward flights. Propel cash rewards can be redeemed as a deposit into a Wells Fargo account or as a statement credit. One point equals one cent and the minimum threshold for redemption is 2,500 points ($ 25).

How do travel credit cards work?

Travel credit cards convert purchases into points or miles that can be redeemed for travel purchases, such as flights and hotel stays. Sometimes you can redeem those points for cash, but you get the best rate when you use them to book a trip. The best cards have their own travel booking portals through which you can find flights, hotels and rental cars; sometimes points are worth more when used on those portals.

Airline and hotel credit cards, which we do not include in this list, function as loyalty programs in the sense that you remain in a closed loop reward system. You earn rewards when you buy flights or hotels through the chosen airline or hotel company, and you can use those points to obtain benefits or future reservations through the same airline or hotel group.

Other benefits of travel credit card

Most travel credit cards, which have high annual fees, include benefits that add value to those cards. Benefits like rental car collision insurance and even reimbursement for lost luggage have become standard. This is what is offered for the chosen cards:

Travel accident insurance: Reserve, CapOne Venture

Trip cancellation insurance: Reserve, platinum

Refund / Trip Delay Protection: Reserve, platinum

Lost luggage refund: Reserve, platinum, gold, propulsion

Reserve, platinum, gold, propulsion Collision insurance for rental vehicles: Reserve, Platinum, Gold, Venture, Propel

How we choose the best travel credit cards

To determine our recommendations, 19 of the most popular travel rewards credit cards (listed below) were researched and selected based on the best dollar value for certain customer profiles, such as frequent flyers, those who spend a lot on restaurants and groceries , or those looking for an easy way to travel at a discount with miles accumulated in their daily expenses. We always keep overall net worth paramount, as choosing the right rewards credit card is about saving money and being financially responsible, not being drawn to benefits or offers that are flashy or irrelevant.

To determine when a card makes financial sense, these cards were compared to the Wells Fargo Propel Meal-Free Cash Back Refund Card. Since the Propel card gives cardholders 3% cash back on travel, transit and meals at no charge, it was used as the basis for judging the following cards.

Investigated cards

AmEx Platinum Card

AmEx Gold Card

Sapphire Chase Preferred

Chase Sapphire Reserve

CapitalOne Venture

Capital One VentureOne

Bank of America Premium Rewards

PenFed Pathfinder Rewards Card

Uber Visa card

BofA Travel Rewards

Discover it miles

Virgin Atlantic World Elite Mastercard

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass

Marriott Bonvoy without limits

JetBlue Plus

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature

United Explorer Card

American Express Delta Reserve® Credit Card

American Express Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

A note on airline credit cards

After considerable changes, we chose not to recommend the best airline credit card as part of this list. The five travel cards highlighted above will give you an overall better point redemption value and will often be your best choice as your primary travel card as you will earn points from a variety of airlines. However, some airline credit cards can be valuable for certain spending habits, such as those that always fly with an airline and generally check bags, and therefore may be worth their low annual fees (generally less than $ 100) for some users.

Choosing the best airline credit card (co-branded or not) is subjective based on your loyalty to any particular airline. Values ​​for perks like early boarding, seat updates, lounge access, and airline status vary by which airline you are loyal to and how often you travel with them. In many cases, airline credit cards are chosen based on which airlines operate hubs at your nearby airport.

Even if you stick to one airline for all of your flights, co-branded cards are tough when it comes to extracting value. For example, the Bank of America Virgin Atlantic World Elite Mastercard offers 3X ​​Virgin Atlantic Flying Club miles on Virgin purchases and 1.5X Flying Club miles on all other purchases. With The Points Guy's most recent maximum rating of 1.5 cents per mile, that means you can get back up to 4.5% on Virgin purchases and 2.5% on everything else, by maximizing the value of those points. Given the difficulty of finding a perfect redemption for a specific flight, we don't expect many users to maximize the redemption value every time.

Those rewards rates are decent, but remember you can only redeem those miles on a short list of partner airlines, and you'll rarely get the maximum redemption value. Also, the best redemptions are often transcontinental business or first-class flights, like booking a $ 4,000 to $ 2,000 round-trip ticket, which is good business but not relevant to most American consumers. Finally, since you only get the maximum reward rate (3X) when you fly with that specific airline, you could be spending more for certain flights than you would earn from hunting bargains. If you want to go from LAX to New York, for example, and spend $ 100 more to fly on the airline of your choice, you're sacrificing a significant portion of the rewards value it generates.

All that said, if you fly multiple times a month with the same airline, value status updates with a specific airline, and could maximize redemption value with longer flights or high-class cabins, an airline credit card could be a good option for you. They can also be useful for occasional loyalty travelers who want the checked baggage fee waived (free checked bags are a common benefit of the airline card), but only when they don't fly often enough to justify the high rate. of a premium travel card. There are also scenarios where it makes sense to have an airline card and a non-co-branded card, but just make sure you keep an eye on annual fares and never let points or miles expire.

A note on hotel credit cards

Hotel credit cards work similarly to airline cards, as your best reward value comes from making purchases with that hotel chain, and your redemption options are limited. As with co-branded airline credit cards, we do not recommend one hotel credit card over another and we believe that the best travel rewards credit cards mentioned above outperform co-branded cards in most the stages. However, if you always book your hotel with a hotel chain, it might be worth taking a look at the cards available.

Another important factor to keep in mind with hotel cards is that the value of your points is very different from that of airlines or miles. Hilton Honors points, for example, are only worth .6 cents on the high end, so even though Hilton Honors credit cards have high award rates, the value of those awards is less than Chase Ultimate Rewards points, the points American Express Membership Rewards, or airline miles.

But for those who want to get a status update (which usually comes with perks like free breakfast and room updates) with a hotel chain without having to spend above the standard threshold, a co-branded credit card will speed up your progress and It will help you achieve higher status with the chain for less expense. Just be aware that you're essentially paying for those upgrades in a different way and might be sacrificing the value of the expense by not using another travel credit card.

How about APR?

APR represents the annual percentage rate, and is the amount of interest you will pay over the course of the year on any balance you keep on your credit card. Since we strongly recommend paying your credit card in full each month, we don't take APR too closely when evaluating rewards credit cards.

If you're having trouble paying your credit card balance every month, start with cards that have a low APR and don't worry about rewards. Any rewards you generate, whether it's a cash refund, travel rewards, or others, quickly disappear when you pay interest each month. Also, remember that while some rewards credit cards offer an introductory APR rate for the first year, usually 0%, the travel category generally does not.

Other types of cards to consider

If you don't meet the recommended minimum spend for any of the above credit card options, you may consider a cash back credit card instead of a travel credit card. Cash back credit cards offer rewards in the form of statement or cash credits. These are fairly easy to use cards with rewards in the general range of 1.5% to 3%, often without an annual fee. They also offer login bonuses, usually in the form of a specific amount of return after a spending threshold in the first few months.

Other types of cards are more targeted to specific situations, such as balance transfer cards if you need to "restructure" your credit card debt, credit cards such as secured credit cards if you have a low credit score or not. you have credit, under-APR credit cards if you have difficulty paying your bill each month, or credit cards for students who are full-time or part-time students.