The sun's flare is projected onto a partially cloudy South Pacific when the International Space Station's orbital track took it halfway between Australia and South America on July 18. POT

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley spent two months aboard the International Space Station after arriving in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on the first commercial orbit flight.

Behnken and Hurley arrived on Earth on Sunday, August 2, but NASA and SpaceX already have plans to launch another crew into orbit next month.

These are some of the best photos taken during SpaceX's first manned mission.