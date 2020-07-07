The best way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic

They are also more likely to have essential jobs that cannot be done from home and put them at higher risk for Covid-19 infection. As the United States now sees infections and hospitalizations increase in new communities, the mental anguish of all this will only continue.
How can we deal with this wave of pain and mental stress that floods so many of us? To be sure, we must address the immediate challenges before us by organizing an effective response to the pandemic, providing financial assistance to those who are struggling, and offering empathetic leadership to confront the systemic racism that has so long disfigured our country.
But there is a more fundamental obstacle to our mental health and well-being that is more difficult to see but essential to face. In our fast-paced, mobile and globalized world, we have allowed one of our most precious sources of security, resilience and health to weaken and weaken: our relationships with each other.
At the societal level, our weakened connections can make it difficult for us to have honest conversations across political and social divisions, which in turn makes it more difficult to unite to tackle daunting challenges such as inequality, climate change and a global pandemic.
There is a way to use this moment of extraordinary pain and stress to improve our mental and physical health: we must rebuild and prioritize our relationships with each other. Doing this requires us to reorient the cultural lenses through which we view ourselves and others.
The values of the consumer society (efficiency, wealth, professional success) and social networks (sensationalism, rhetoric of us against them, healing life to appear perfect) do not work for us. This often makes us feel inadequate and unworthy, which in turn makes it difficult for us to be open and vulnerable with others, key ingredients in building healthy and strong relationships.
Instead, we must find ways to elevate our most enduring values: kindness, honesty, courage, self-sacrifice, and reflect them in our decisions and in the way we define success.
Do we measure our children's potential by their test scores or do they make others feel seen and loved? Do we measure our success by how much we have, whether it's more status, more wealth, more likes and retweets? Or do we celebrate our efforts to build strong families and communities that work best for everyone?
During this time when so many are struggling, there are little steps we can take that can make a big difference. We can start by thinking of a person in our lives who may be scared or alone and making an effort to support them, either by listening carefully or offering them a home-cooked meal.
We can build uninterrupted time with our loved ones in our day (even 15 minutes can make a difference). We can store our devices and give people our full attention during conversations. We can look for opportunities to serve those around us, recognizing that service is a powerful antidote to loneliness.
These simple actions can change our lives for the better. When this action is taken collectively, it can help build a people-centered culture.
As stressful as the pandemic has been and as many lives as the virus has devastated, it can provide us with an opportunity to reevaluate our lived values and prioritize our relationships with each other.
We have talked to managers who discovered that trying to understand the difficulties faced by their staff at home and establishing ways for employees to request and receive help from each other is to help build a prosperous and productive workplace, challenging the idea that we are best when we rigidly separate our personal and work lives.
Better policies are essential to improve our mental health and well-being. But politics ultimately flows from the culture and values that shape our decisions. This is our time to refocus our lives and our country around a simple but powerful creed: putting people first. Covid-19 is our opportunity to re-engage, to recognize that human connection is the foundation for greater health, endurance, and satisfaction.