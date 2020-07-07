The best way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic

It is not surprising that times of crisis affect our well-being. People experience mental health problems due to economic recessions, natural disasters, or other collective trauma. The increase in Covid-19 cases earlier this year may explain why a federal crisis hotline experienced an 891% increase in calls in March compared to the same period last year.

To make matters worse, a critical way to reduce the spread of the virus is to physically distance ourselves from others: our family, friends, coworkers, and communities. This is exacerbating the already widespread problem of loneliness, which is profoundly detrimental to our mental and physical health.

The tragic deaths of African Americans at the hands of the police, and the ensuing fight for racial justice, have added another layer of anguish that is compounded by the fact that African Americans and Latin Americans are three times more likely to contract Covid-19 and twice as likely to die from it.

They are also more likely to have essential jobs that cannot be done from home and put them at higher risk for Covid-19 infection. As the United States now sees infections and hospitalizations increase in new communities, the mental anguish of all this will only continue.

Those of us who do not experience severe acute symptoms from the stress of the moment are still affected in other ways. We may find that we are more tired than usual and more likely to lose our temper. We may eat more junk food and find it more difficult to focus on work and school.

How can we deal with this wave of pain and mental stress that floods so many of us? To be sure, we must address the immediate challenges before us by organizing an effective response to the pandemic, providing financial assistance to those who are struggling, and offering empathetic leadership to confront the systemic racism that has so long disfigured our country.

This time it has also highlighted the urgent need to review our damaged mental health system, where only 43% of people who needed help received any treatment in 2017.

This means making mental health services more widely available through telemedicine and in-person visits; ensure that insurance companies actually pay for mental health services on par with physical health services; expand funds for suicide prevention; address persistent labor shortages by training more mental health professionals; and reduce the stigma that prevents many from seeking help.

But there is a more fundamental obstacle to our mental health and well-being that is more difficult to see but essential to face. In our fast-paced, mobile and globalized world, we have allowed one of our most precious sources of security, resilience and health to weaken and weaken: our relationships with each other.

In the past five decades, the United States has experienced a decline in social capital: the network of social relationships, based on shared values ​​and norms, that give us a sense of community and support. We have fewer close friends. We belong to fewer community associations and places of worship. We have less trust in each other.

Loneliness is surprisingly common, especially among teens and young adults. The physical estrangement and isolation of Covid-19, in addition to the recent outbreak of police brutality and racial injustice, threaten to exacerbate the sense of separation between people at a time when we need more social support.

This has serious consequences for our health. Loneliness is associated with an increased risk of depression and anxiety, as well as heart disease, premature death, and dementia. It is also associated with a shorter lifespan. One study found that the impact of mortality associated with loneliness is similar to that observed when smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

At the societal level, our weakened connections can make it difficult for us to have honest conversations across political and social divisions, which in turn makes it more difficult to unite to tackle daunting challenges such as inequality, climate change and a global pandemic.

There is a way to use this moment of extraordinary pain and stress to improve our mental and physical health: we must rebuild and prioritize our relationships with each other. Doing this requires us to reorient the cultural lenses through which we view ourselves and others.

The values ​​of the consumer society (efficiency, wealth, professional success) and social networks (sensationalism, rhetoric of us against them, healing life to appear perfect) do not work for us. This often makes us feel inadequate and unworthy, which in turn makes it difficult for us to be open and vulnerable with others, key ingredients in building healthy and strong relationships.

Instead, we must find ways to elevate our most enduring values: kindness, honesty, courage, self-sacrifice, and reflect them in our decisions and in the way we define success.

Do we measure our children's potential by their test scores or do they make others feel seen and loved? Do we measure our success by how much we have, whether it's more status, more wealth, more likes and retweets? Or do we celebrate our efforts to build strong families and communities that work best for everyone?

During this time when so many are struggling, there are little steps we can take that can make a big difference. We can start by thinking of a person in our lives who may be scared or alone and making an effort to support them, either by listening carefully or offering them a home-cooked meal.

We can build uninterrupted time with our loved ones in our day (even 15 minutes can make a difference). We can store our devices and give people our full attention during conversations. We can look for opportunities to serve those around us, recognizing that service is a powerful antidote to loneliness.

These simple actions can change our lives for the better. When this action is taken collectively, it can help build a people-centered culture.

As stressful as the pandemic has been and as many lives as the virus has devastated, it can provide us with an opportunity to reevaluate our lived values ​​and prioritize our relationships with each other.

Many Americans are rediscovering the richness of family nightly dinners and more time with children, despite how challenging it can sometimes be, making some of them wonder if our highly programmed lives are always worth it.

King Arthur Flour, who established his Baker's hotline in 1993, has seen an increase in phone calls from people who are asking for baking advice. Some are simply calling to chat with a real person, giving us an idea of ​​what we lose when we replace face-to-face interactions with web searches.

We have talked to managers who discovered that trying to understand the difficulties faced by their staff at home and establishing ways for employees to request and receive help from each other is to help build a prosperous and productive workplace, challenging the idea that we are best when we rigidly separate our personal and work lives.

Better policies are essential to improve our mental health and well-being. But politics ultimately flows from the culture and values ​​that shape our decisions. This is our time to refocus our lives and our country around a simple but powerful creed: putting people first. Covid-19 is our opportunity to re-engage, to recognize that human connection is the foundation for greater health, endurance, and satisfaction.