The best way to verify Trump is to vote him out of the office (opinion)





Critics have been warning for months that a desperate Trump could try to use the pandemic to delay the election, or delegitimize the results and refuse to acknowledge if he loses. In classic Trump style, the president said the quiet part was loud and openly threatening our democracy.

To be clear, the United States has never delayed an election before, even in the midst of the Civil War or the 1918 flu pandemic.

The president's tweet was received with predictable outrage. Even archconservative Steven Calabresi, co-founder of the Federalist Society, an organization that was formed in the 1980s to nurture a network of conservative judges, moved to publish an opinion piece in the New York Times. "Until recently, I had taken Democrats' assertion that President Trump is fascist as political hyperbole," he wrote. "But this latest tweet is fascist and is itself the reason for the immediate removal of the president by the House of Representatives and his removal by the Senate."

Others tried to offer legal comfort, arguing that the President does not have the constitutional authority to delay the elections. Article II of the Constitution gives Congress the power to decide when elections will be held and federal law stipulates that it must be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Other experts noted that, according to the twentieth amendment, the president's term would expire on January 20 of the year after a general election.

In other words: don't worry, the system will stay. President Trump cannot go there. How many times have we heard this since January 2017? How many people have continued to trust our government's ability to keep a rebel president under control? Over the course of his presidency, we have seen Trump repeatedly abuse and mistreat his power, often without consequence. Just take a look at his Twitter feed, which he has used to intimidate his enemies, share conspiracy theories, attack the media, and throw out highly veiled racist comments. While Trump's scorching rhetoric goes far beyond what we might expect from a president, most Americans have come to accept this as the new normal. But this problem goes beyond a few tweets: Trump has consistently spread disinformation, and his war on science during the pandemic has proven to be particularly dangerous. He has used his White House press reports to make false claims about how Covid-19 will "disappear," and mocked the use of face masks, despite the guidance issued by his own public health experts. Rather than using the powers of his office to provide personal protective equipment to doctors across the country, Trump issued calls to "liberate" several locked states, which only pushed the country deeper into this public health crisis. The administration failed in its response to the pandemic, and there is a massive resurgence of the virus across the South and Midwest. More than 150,000 people have died, the country faces an impending economic crisis and school reopens are at stake. Then there are their policies. His family separation policies created deplorable conditions for young children. He turned to the emergency powers to finance a border wall that Congress did not support. More recently, he sent federal agents to Portland to quell citizen protests and threatened to do the same in other cities. Let's not forget: The nation sat through a impeachment trial that revealed that the President was willing to accept the help of foreign powers to get filth on his political opponent, and it all ended with the Senate acquitting. To be fair, there have been some setbacks. When the President issued an executive order imposing a travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries, federal courts stepped in to block it, although it was restructured and ultimately confirmed by the Supreme Court. When Trump's Ukraine scheme was made public, House Democrats advanced with impeachment despite political risks, and Senator Mitt Romney positioned himself as the only Republican to vote to condemn Trump for abuse of power. In general, however, the President has not been verified. His caustic rhetoric is the new norm, and in most cases, the Republican Party has maintained its support for the President, avoiding any kind of bipartisan response to Trump's most egregious behavior. There is also the reality that the executive branch has been allowed to become so great in recent decades that there is little Congress or that the courts can do to stop someone like Trump. The upcoming elections are our greatest opportunity to verify a fugitive President. But Trump now pursues a central pillar of our democracy. The danger goes beyond the tweet: Trump has already opposed universal mail voting that would promote participation and ensure that Americans can cast their votes safely during a pandemic. He has continued to support voting restrictions and spread unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, actions and rhetoric that will affect the legitimacy of the result. While the Department of Homeland Security has released a strategic plan to protect the 2020 elections, Republican political consultant Stuart Stevens posed a hypothetical scenario on Friday and tweeted : "Trump can't cancel an election? Ummm. Ponder this: Trump orders DHS to confiscate ballots in Dade County on November 1 after & # 39; reports & # 39; of & # 39; irregularities & # 39 Who is holding them? The courts order the return. But the ballots have now been declared invalid. Chaos. Florida vote? What would Barr do? Trump's tweet about delaying the elections should be treated as a serious threat. Will someone do something about it before it's too late?





