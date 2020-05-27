The best ways to ensure fresh food during the coronavirus outbreak





Farmers were left in the lurch after restaurants and schools closed during the national shutdown and their products were wasted. Because the supply chain was limited to grocery stores that couldn't meet everyone's needs, people lined up in thousands in front of food banks and food shelters. As a result, the price of fruits and vegetables soared in Europe due to the limitations of the pandemic. The price of bananas increased by 12 percent from March to April, while the price of apples increased by nine percent. Similarly, the price of vegetables increased by 10 percent. Labor costs, transportation costs, and a preference for collectively packaged products led to higher prices. Due to these limitations, suppliers such as butchers, farmers, and dairy farms now sell directly to consumers. Going online is the easiest way to reach buyers during the pandemic. Farmers markets also moved online once they were ordered to close. Fresh fruit growers at farm stands have used social media to reach customers and deliver purchased food to their homes. After intermediaries were excluded from the transaction, suppliers are offering bulk food at low prices. For example, Local Harvest, an online database of small food businesses, offers a directory of local farms to buy food. If you are willing to offer more support to local farms in these difficult times and get organic produce delivered to your home at harvest time, sign up for Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs.

How does this work? You have to buy the estimated product before it grows. After which, the freshly harvested vegetables and fruits are delivered to people's homes once the produce is harvested. CSAs also deliver meat and dairy products, which makes this service quite useful for those interested in social distancing.

Meal delivery services like Sun Basket and Hello Fresh also offer breakfast and lunch. You can order some meals and store them in the freezer. As the economy is reopening, supply chains are slowly reverting to old practices. Until then, the Food and Drug Administration is ready to help businesses stay afloat. "If you have problems regarding your supply chain, delivery of goods, or business continuity, please contact FEMA's National Center for Business Emergency Operations at NBEOC@fema.dhs.gov. This is a 24-hour operation, 7 days a week, and they can help you direct your inquiry to the right contact, "the FDA recommends on its website. Some farmers markets have now switched online to reach their consumers directly. Considering the long times in grocery stores and restaurant closings, ordering food from farmers is now an option during the pandemic pxhere.com. (tagsToTranslate) fresh fruits (t) vegetables (t) dairy products (t) farmers (t) chain supply (t) restaurants (t) food banks (t) shelters (t) covid-19 pandemic (t) coronavirus outbreak



