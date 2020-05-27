The best ways to unclog your pores





Clogged pores can lead to acne breakouts and other skin blemishes that can later affect your confidence. The other problem here is that clogged pores can tempt you to squeeze and touch your face frequently, as you will have more skin problems piling up before you know it. But how do you know if your pores are clogged? According to Cosmopolitan, you can easily identify clogged pores because they tend to appear larger than your other pores. They can also be darker and appear as black spots on the face. Clogged pores form as a result of dead skin cells getting trapped in facial pores. Pores, the small openings in your skin, are meant to release oil and sweat as part of your normal bodily processes. When clogged, oil and sweat cannot flow easily due to blockage of dead skin cells and also dirt. This can result in blackheads, whiteheads, and acne, according to Healthline. Women's Health has shared the best ways to unclog pores forever. Doing so will not only make your facial pores smaller, it will also keep your facial skin clean, healthy, and blemish-free. Wearing charcoal or clay masks is a good way to unclog pores. According to fellow and dermatologist at the American Academy of Dermatology, Shari Marchbein, MD, charcoal and clay masks help "extract impurities, bacteria, and sebum / oil from the pores." You should wear these masks once a week to gradually reduce the size of your pores in addition to removing dirt and dead skin cells. A comedone puller can also be helpful. Dermatologists recommend using comedone extractors instead of tightening clogged pores with bare hands. Provides a safe and effective way to remove dirt trapped on your skin. However, you should wipe it down with alcohol after each use so you don't bring back or spread tiny dirt on your face the next time you use it.

Finally, you must use salicylic acid if you really want to unclog your pores forever. This is the best dirt destroyer, according to dermatologists. "[Salicylic acid] cuts sebum and breaks it down," said dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, an associate clinical professor at Yale University. Gohara recommends leaving a cleanser with salicylic acid a little longer before rinsing for best results.

