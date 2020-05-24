The best Xbox One games for 2020

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market right now, and my personal choice when it comes to cross-platform gaming. If he Xbox Series X It's slated for the end of 2020, but that won't help if you're currently confined home due to the coronavirus. And, if you invest in any of these games, they will also be compatible with that console.

Simply put, if you have a 4K TV that you want to display, you could do a lot worse than the current Xbox One (if you can find one in stock). With that in mind, these are some of our favorite titles for the Xbox One platform.

Before buyingHowever, consider the following:

We have included links to the digital version of each game in the Xbox online store, if you don't want the version of the disc (sold in stores linked through the red buttons).

Apex Legends and the basic version of Destiny 2 is free (for Xbox Live subscribers), just use that digital link to download them.

and the basic version of Destiny 2 is free (for Xbox Live subscribers), just use that digital link to download them. In addition to those freebies, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get Outer Worlds, Red Dead Redemption 2, Ori and the Blind Forest, Monster Hunger World, Gears 5, Halo 5, Metal Gear Solid V, The Witcher III, What Remains from Edith Finch and Rocket League at no additional charge. (Note that many of those titles are likely to come out of the Game Pass system sometime in the future.)

Some titles, like Inside, Cuphead, and The Witness, are digital-only titles. If you buy them from a retailer, you will only get a download code.

With those warnings in place … to games.

Activision See digital version in Microsoft Putting aside the endless online discourse about his difficulty, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is another masterpiece by Dark Souls creator From Software. Sekiro shares a bit of the DNA that made Dark Souls so compelling, but he's a whole new beast, even more different from the Souls series than Bloodborne. It requires learning a whole new set of skills (mostly stopping) but it's worth the initial pain. An early contender for the game of the year. See Sekiro's review of Gamespot.

Mobius Digital See digital version in Microsoft One of the first contenders for the game of the year, Outer Wilds is just … crazy. A bizarre science fiction mystery to be uncovered, Outer Wilds unfolds in a breathing solar system that is simultaneously small, but also enormous in ambition and execution. It's a game full of amazing moments that feel organic in a way that few games can compete with. I can't stress this enough: play this video game. See GameSpot's Outer Wilds review.

Respawn Entertainment See digital version in Microsoft Well this game came out of nowhere. Apex Legends is the game that no one saw coming. In 2018 Fortnite literally ruled our cultural universe, but now Apex Legends challenges its position at the top of the Battle Royale genre, and with good reason. Designed by the core team behind Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and, more recently, the excellent Titanfall series, Apex Legends feels so good minute by minute. Look for this game to stay. See GameSpot's Apex Legends review.

Screenshot by CNET See digital version in Microsoft Huge scope, you'll want to give Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey a bit of breathing room. Start credits start after five hours for heaven's sake! But once the game begins, it really begins. This is what the game made by hundreds of people looks like. Gorgeous, massive, polished. An extremely well done open world video game. See GameSpot's review of Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

See digital version in Microsoft There is a cycle of Resident Evil. He does something bold and groundbreaking (see Resident Evil 1 or Resident Evil 4) and then pauses on that achievement for a couple of sequels before acting again. Fortunately, Resident Evil 7 is what it looks like when the series performs together. It is the first relevant and essential Resident Evil game in over a decade. It is very good indeed. See GameSpot's Resident Evil 7 review.

See digital version in Microsoft Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry to the "Big in Japan" Monster World series and it's a blast. Best of all, it is relatively accessible to new audiences. It's a great starting point: Previous games in the series have been on Wii or on portable consoles. This is the first time in a long time that Monster Hunter has appeared on a state-of-the-art console, and Monster Hunter: World makes the most of that computational growl. See GameSpot's Monster Hunter: Global Review.

NetherRealm Studios See digital version in Microsoft Mortal Kombat keeps kicking and, some might say, he's better than ever. Ignore. Once upon a time Mortal Kombat was a skilled ultra violent competitor to the sublime Street Fighter II. It is now a spectacular fighting game in its own right, with its own set of strengths. This is the best Mortal Kombat game to date. See GameSpot's Mortal Kombat 11 review.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain See digital version in Microsoft You could argue that Metal Gear Solid V is one of the best open world games ever created. It is without a doubt one of the most malleable universes ever created, and one of the most responsive to player input. Marked by internal conflicts between Konami and the game's creator, Hideo Kojima, the ending is extremely messy, but there are 40 hours of absolutely perfect stealth goodness before getting there. Safety pin Check out the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Game Gear review.

See digital version in Microsoft You can't get Bloodborne on Xbox One, but Dark Souls 3 is the best option. Since Software has not yet made a bad game and in the pantheon of the genre "Souls", Dark Souls 3 occupies a rather high place. That means it lives up to the best of an already exceptional group. Souls games are not for everyone, but you owe it to yourself to try Dark Souls 3. See the review of GameSpot & # 39; s Dark Souls 3.

The witness See digital version in Microsoft From the creator of Braid comes a video game unlike anything you've ever played before. The Witness is like the Super Metroid of puzzle games. It's a universe waiting to be unlocked, only you don't need power-ups to continue, you need to light up your trash brain. That sounds boring but it really isn't. It's a fascinating design exercise and one of the most unique video games I've ever played. See GameSpot's The Witness review.