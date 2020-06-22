The Biden campaign agrees 3 debates with Trump and slams press for more debates as a & # 39; distraction & # 39;





In a letter to the Presidential Debate Commission, obtained by CNN and first reported by The Washington Post, Biden's campaign manager Jen O & # 39; Malley Dillon said Biden will face Trump in those already-planned debates. , on September 29, October 15 and October 22. A vice-presidential debate will be held on October 7.

The letter comes as last week's Trump campaign was preparing for an aggressive push for more presidential general election debates. While Biden's campaign dismissed Trump's momentum last week in a statement from deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield, this is the campaign's first formal communication with the commission.

"Joe Biden hopes to confront Donald Trump in a series of multiple debates that the American people expect from their leaders; we hope that President Trump does not break that tradition or make excuses to refuse to participate," said O & # 39; Malley. Dillon said in the letter.