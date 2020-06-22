The Biden campaign agrees 3 debates with Trump and slams press for more debates as a & # 39; distraction & # 39;

The letter comes as last week's Trump campaign was preparing for an aggressive push for more presidential general election debates. While Biden's campaign dismissed Trump's momentum last week in a statement from deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield, this is the campaign's first formal communication with the commission.
"Joe Biden hopes to confront Donald Trump in a series of multiple debates that the American people expect from their leaders; we hope that President Trump does not break that tradition or make excuses to refuse to participate," said O & # 39; Malley. Dillon said in the letter.
As CNN previously reported, at one point, Trump considered boycotting the debates, but his thinking about them changed as the campaign was forced to change due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source who speaks to the President on a regular basis told CNN that Trump really wants to debate with Biden because he believes he can highlight the weaknesses of the former vice president, especially when they play with the campaign's open argument that Biden is not mentally fit for be president. In addition to asking the commission to organize more debates, the campaign is interested in commenting on the choice of moderators.
O & # 39; Malley Dillon criticized the president's campaign in the letter for this investment, calling the position "distraction from debate".
"No one should be misled: The new position of the Trump campaign is a distraction from debate," he wrote.
She continued: "Our position is direct and clear: Joe Biden will accept the Commission's discussions, on Commission dates, in the format established by the Commission and the independent election of Commission moderators. Donald Trump and Mike Pence should do the same. That's what all presidential and vice-presidential candidates have done in modern times, both Democrats and Republicans. That's what the Biden campaign is willing to do. Any & # 39; debate proposal & # 39 instead it is just an effort to change the subject, avoid debates, or create a "debate on debates" that is distracting. "
O & # 39; Malley Dillon also asked the commission to confirm that "it has made plans for the arrangements for the debate if COVID's control measures threaten to affect the conduct of the debates as planned."
"Nothing should prevent debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump at this time; again, we do not want to give President Trump any excuse for not debating," he wrote.