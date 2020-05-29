THE BIG FIX UP: a new adventure in augmented reality – Newsdio

We have a new trailer for you to watch the latest adventure starring the adorable characters. Wallace and Gromit: the great solution. In their first outing in a decade, the duo is back in a whole new format to have fun and entertain in a whole new way.

Here is the synopsis of the adventure:

In the new story, inventor Wallace and his trusty dog ​​Gromit's new trading company, Spick & Spanners, acquire a contract to "Fix" Bristol, the town where Aardman is located. In the first clip, the work is piling up, so the duo embarks on a recruiting campaign on their "Spick & Span mobile." The full interactive AR adventure, which fans can experience as a free download on compatible Apple or Android smartphones, will launch globally, starting this fall in the UK.

Project Director and Aardman Creative Director at Wallace & Gromit, Merlin Crossinghamsaid of the project:

"The heart and soul of Wallace & Gromit are on the move, but they have often ventured into the forefront of technology, and this is one of those occasions." He added that Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park was involved from the start of the project and was "critical to making Wallace & Gromit feel comfortable in their new adventure."

Watch the trailer below and download it Wallace and Gromit: the great solution on Apple and Android smartphones starting this fall in the UK, before hitting the whole country. I know my children will be for all this. It looks like a lot of fun, and anything involving Wallace and Gromit is sure to be a good time. You will see?