the-biggest-lesson-scranton-taught-joe-biden

Jay Parini is a poet and novelist who teaches at Middlebury College. His latest book is "Borges and Me," a memoir of his travels in the highlands of Scotland in 1971 with Jorge Luis Borges, the Argentine writer.

(CNN) When Joe Biden’s father, Joe Sr., experienced financial hardship, he had to move his family into his wife’s parents’ home in Scranton, Pennsylvania. My mother, who was a friend of Biden’s mom and babysat for Joe Jr., recalled that “no questions were asked” when the family moved into the Finnegan’s home. “Families stuck by each other,” she said. “Joe (Jr.) would go into the local hoagie shop as a boy, and they would give him candy and hoagies without looking for money.”

Biden learned a lot of lessons from the men and women who ran a hoagie shop or candy store, many of whom I knew well as a child there. They would lend an ear and a sandwich to those who came into the store in distress. One candy shop owner in town, Mr. Genova, always used to say, “You have to get up again and go. Always get up again and go.”

That’s a message Biden heard a lot, too — especially from his father. As a boy with a stutter, Biden dealt with ridicule from his classmates. But his father taught him that whenever he got knocked down, he could get up again quickly. Joe Sr. proved a good example of this — not allowing his professional setbacks to derail him.

For better or for worse, where we come from matters — and often explains a lot about the adults we become.

In the case of politicians, it’s perhaps impossible to understand their worldviews without some knowledge of the families and communities that shaped their identities and set their moral compass.