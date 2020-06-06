The Biggest Shared Universe Has Over 400 Shows

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may seem like a grand landscape of interconnected television shows and movies, but the Tommy Westphall universe beats it.

Thanks to the phenomenal success of the MCU, shared universes now dot the pop culture landscape, including the DCEU, The spell universe, Godzilla and King Kong MonsterVerse, and many more. Yet none of those universes compares to the sheer magnitude of Tommy Westphall's world, which dates back to the end of the popular 1980s medical drama series. St. elsewhere.

In that episode, the entirety of St. elsewhere, including all of his characters, is revealed to have been the dream of a minor character named Tommy Westphall, an autistic boy who owns a snowball containing a replica of the hospital where the series took place. At least that's the most widespread interpretation of St. elsewhereThe last moments. The ending has become an infamous example of the "it was all a dream" conclusion that appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows over the years.

Where things get complicated is that the characters in St. elsewhere he made special appearances in another television series, and the characters from that series in turn appeared in other series. This expands the Tommy Westphall universe outward, to the point that more than 400 shows now reside under his umbrella.

The largest shared universe has more than 400 shows

St Elsewhere - 1982-1988

The first connection made in the Tommy Westphall universe is from St. elsewhere to Homicide: life on the street, which was shared by a writer / producer on Tom Fontana. Characters of Homicide crossed with multiple series including X files, Law, The wire and Development arrested, with Richard Belzer's John Munch as the most frequent culprit. The Westphall universe continues to expand like that from there, getting bigger and bigger in the same way as a snowball rolling downhill, which is appropriate considering Tommy's snowball.

Only a few of the other series that ended up connected as part of the Tommy Westphall universe include Community, Seinfeld, Person of interest, Malcolm in the middleand Married with children. Arrow It is also included, which means that all subsequent Arrowverse shows are also linked to Westphall. The full list includes 419 shows as of 2016, the last time Westphall's theory curators updated their website. Surely more shows have connected in some way in the next four years, especially since Crisis in infinite lands The Arrowverse crossover included characters from almost every DC movie and television continuity.

Of course, each part has a pooper, and there are those who consider Tommy Westphall Universe ridiculous. In his defense, the original creator of the theory, Dwayne McDuffle, actually postulated it by trying to mock the crazy theories of the shared universe based on the appearances of characters from one television show on another show. A prominent critic, Professor Brian Weatherson, argues that just because St. elsewhereThe characters that appear in Tommy's dream does not mean that they do not also exist in the real reality of the show, so the ending is interpreted incorrectly and, by extension, the theory of the universe is invalid. However, even if that's true, thinking about it is still fun fun.

