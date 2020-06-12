The Bighorn fire near Tucson has burned more than 6,000 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes.

The Bighorn fire was caused by lightning in Pima County on June 5.
As of late Thursday, the fire had grown to 6,200 acres and was 10% contained, according to the Coronado National Forest. Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some 200 houses.
At least 419 firefighters are fighting the fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
But the fire continued to burn through the night.
Weather is a concern for much of the region on Friday.
More than 6 million people in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and eastern California are under red flag warnings as of Friday night.
According to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink, there may be strong winds in the area that is already prone to dry, hot conditions that could lead to rapidly spreading fires over the weekend.
Across the Southern Rockies and the Southern High Plains, there is the possibility of dry storms where lightning could threaten to start new fires, Brink said.