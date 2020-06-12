The Bighorn fire near Tucson has burned more than 6,000 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes.







The Bighorn fire was caused by lightning in Pima County on June 5.

As of late Thursday, the fire had grown to 6,200 acres and was 10% contained, according to the Coronado National Forest. Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some 200 houses.

On Thursday, FEMA authorized the state of Arizona's request for federal funds to fight the fire, and said in its statement that the threat of destruction would constitute a major disaster.