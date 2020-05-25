The black hole in the center of the Milky Way flashes us

Keio University



There's a lot of funky physics going on around Sagittarius A * (Sgr A *), the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. Astronomers have seen the stars dance around him, cataloged its bursts of infrared radiation and found strange and unknown objects orbiting the cosmic beast. And now, they think the gigantic black hole is blinking at us.

In a new study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters in April, a team of Japanese researchers studied Sgr A * with the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (ALMA), an extremely powerful telescope located in Chile. ALMA is a 66 dish antenna array capable of looking at the universe in millimeter and submillimeter light.

Researchers have previously detected Sgr A *, a black hole about four million times more massive than our sun, flickering at this wavelength of light. Keio's astronomy team continued this investigation and focused ALMA on the black hole for a week and a half, trying to detect much smaller changes in the black hole's flicker.



"This time, using ALMA, we obtained high-quality data on the variation of Sgr A * radio wave intensity for 10 days, 70 minutes per day," says Yuhei Iwata, astrophysicist at Keio University and first author. of the study, in a press release. The observations were made in 2017 and when the team analyzed the data, they saw that Sgr A * blinked regularly.

"This emission could be related to some exotic phenomena occurring in the vicinity of the supermassive black hole," said Tomoharu Oka, co-author of the study.

They suspect that this activity may have something to do with the black hole accretion disk.

A black hole is essentially invisible to telescopes. The dense and dark Goliaths do not emit any form of detectable light because their gravitational pull is so exceptional that the light cannot escape. However, astronomers can detect the hot gas that orbits black holes, trapped by their gravity. In fact, it is this space junk that is imbued The first photo of a black hole – M81 – in 2019 with its familiar Eye of Sauron look.

The team believes that the flashing signal has to do with the innermost edge of the Sgr A * s accretion disk. The edge is very close to the black hole, which spins the gas and debris at almost the speed of light. During this process, hot spots arise that emit millimeter and submillimeter light, and that is the signal they are detecting. Flicker amplifies when hot spots move toward we in space

There is a possibility that this activity will tell us more about how the black hole behaves and how gas accumulates around its center. But it could also be problematic if astronomers try to image Sgr A * like they did with M81 last year.

"The faster the movement, the more difficult it is to take a photo of the object," Oka said.