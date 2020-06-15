The black protester leads the white man through an angry crowd to a safe place to & # 39; prevent someone from being killed & # 39;

A Black Lives Matter protester photographed taking a white man, who is supposed to be a far-right counter-protester, to safety when the protests descended into violence in London on Saturday, he said he chose to step up, rather than let the crowd beat the man. "prevent someone from being killed."

Patrick Hutchinson, who is black, and four other Black Lives Matter protesters said they witnessed an altercation burst at the top of the stairs next to the Southbank Center, near Waterloo Station.

Then, the five men surrounded the white man who had fallen to the ground, forming a barrier in the crowd to avoid being trampled on. Hutchinson said he then "picked him up in a fireman's car and took him out with the guys around me, protecting me and protecting me and protecting this guy from further punishment."

"I wasn't thinking, I was just thinking of a human being on the floor. It wouldn't end well if we hadn't intervened," Hutchinson told the BBC. "I had no other thoughts on my mind other than having security. We did what we had to do. We stopped someone from being killed."

Hutchinson, a Wimbledon personal trainer, said he chose to step up rather than resemble the three Minneapolis cops who did not intervene while a fourth white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before he died. in the police. custody on May 25.

"It is not black against white, it is everyone against racists," Hutchinson said in a separate interview with Channel 4. "It was terrifying. But you don't think about it at the time, you do what you have to do."

"If the other three policemen who were standing when George Floyd was killed would have thought to step in and prevent his colleague from doing what he was doing, like us, George Floyd would be alive today," he said.

"I just want equality, equality for all of us. At the moment, the balance is unfairly balanced and I just want things to be fair for my children and grandchildren. "

After the protests turned into violence on Saturday, Claudia Webbe, a Leicester East Labor MP, applauded Hutchinson as a "national hero" and wrote "this is what humanity looks like."

David Lammy, a Tottenham Labor MP, also tweeted Hutchinson's photo and wrote: "It is easy to focus on the worst instincts of human behavior. But it is vital that we also celebrate the best."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "racist violence" seen in London on Saturday when hundreds of mostly white men participated in a counter-protest in Parliament Square organized by right-wing groups, including Britain First.

The group claimed they were there to protect historical statues, including that of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, which was smashed a week earlier by someone who described it as "racist."

But the counter-protesters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters and police in riot gear, throwing bottles and cans at officers and throwing a can of smoke, The Guardian reported.

Police said 113 people were arrested, including a 28-year-old man arrested after being photographed allegedly urinating at a monument dedicated to Keith Palmer, a police officer killed by a terrorist trying to enter the Palace of Westminster in 2017.