The blockades, seen as worsening riots, in turn further affect businesses: "It's a perfect storm."

The main cities of America, which are recovering from months of blockages due to the coronavirus crisisThey are now being shaken by riots and protests, and as a result, companies already suffering from the brunt of the economic downturn are further affected.

‘It is a perfect storm. You have COVID, you have the marches and then you have the looters, three completely different things, "Helana Natt, executive director of the New York Chamber of Commerce, told Fox News in an interview.

The two crises are interconnected in a particularly damaging way. Businesses are not only being crushed by the weight of the blockades and now by looting and widespread unrest, but coronavirus restrictions have potentially contributed to an even more dangerous situation once the unrest erupted. Many cities have been virtual ghost towns for months, contributing to the feeling that literally no one cares about the store.

Natt told Fox News that he believes much of the looting could have stopped if the stores were full of people and communities that would otherwise protect them would not be blocked.

"They would not have seen an empty store and what is more important is that the people who were protesting peacefully would have seen 'hey, this is my community, this is my neighborhood and we are going to avoid looting it' and I believe the dynamics would have been completely different, "he said.

In fact, much of the United States has been blocked since March in response to the new coronavirus, a move initially made to slow the spread of the virus and "flatten the curve." But with some states just starting to reopen, it also caused a catastrophe economic damage. Tens of millions of Americans are out of work, while businesses across the country have closed.

Now combined with protests in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Those protests have spread across the country and frequently turned into violence and looting in places like New York City, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.

Observers note that the blockades, which bring with them empty streets, empty stores, high unemployment, a well-documented increase in mental health problems, anger, and distress, likely contributed to a tinderbox that later caused already dormant tensions about racial injustice. and police brutality. The video of Floyd's death shocked the nation and drew thousands of people to the streets in a call for justice that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have largely backed.

But the accompanying riots and crime brought a second shock, leaving mayors, governors, and federal officials struggling to determine who is responsible.

"You don't need a doctorate in sociology. Suspecting that the unprecedented conditions in which the nation has been living for more than two months have contributed to the apparent anger in the riots and violence," Wall street journal editorial said.

It is an assessment shared by politicians at both the state and national levels.

“Here we are trying to overcome the worst healthcare crisis we have had in over 100 years. In the midst of this, we now have the worst social problem we've had in about 60 or 70 years, so this is a double whammy that we should immediately assess and decide how to overcome. Representative James Clyburn DS.C. said Wednesday.

“Two very different but critical situations in themselves. Both things happen at the same time, they are wrapped in an environment and a dynamic with racial and political burden, which makes it a very dangerous moment in this country, "New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Journal's editorial board, for its part, noted the massive release of convicted criminals from prisons, arguing that this also contributed to the violence. He noted that 1,500 were released in New York alone as part of the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The board also cited empty streets and shops as a taxpayer.

“The blockades also mean that the streets are empty. The broken windows surveillance theory argued, among other things, that crime flourishes in places that law-abiding citizens avoid. With business districts in places like New York less frequented by those trying to honor social estrangement, it is easier for criminals to congregate, ”wrote the Journal's advice.

Meanwhile, another open question is whether the mass protests will in turn contribute to an increase in coronavirus infection rates, prompting governors to consider blockades again.

While there are indications that the worst of the unrest may be over, and states are beginning to reopen, with New York City moving into "phase one" next week, companies recover from the blow of two and then the riots still have a long way to go.

Natt pointed to problems with Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and also unemployment benefits that can discourage workers who are doing more for unemployment from returning to work, as well as the difficulties companies face. and merchants trying to comply with still strict social distancing practices. as they reopen.

"I hope it is not slow," he said. "I want all the companies to come back and I pray they do, but I think it will be difficult."

Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.