The body of an Arizona woman was recovered in the Grand Canyon National Park

The body of a Scottsdale, Arizona, woman has been recovered after she apparently fell in Grand Canyon National Park, according to reports.

Maria Salgado Lopez, 59, was walking and taking photos with family members on Friday when she accidentally stepped off a ledge and fell about 100 feet, FOX 10 reported from Phoenix.

The accident occurred west of Mather Point, according to the report. Rangers recovered Salgado's body later on Friday.

Death was the second in the park in recent weeks. On June 26, a California woman died after suffering heat-related symptoms on a 114-degree day, AZCentral.com reported.

The woman was identified as Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City, near San Francisco.