The body of one of the three missing men was found on Mount Rainier.

Matthew Bunker was found dead Monday in a crevice at the base of a cliff by search helicopters and rangers, according to a press release from the National Park Service. He was reported missing on Liberty Ridge on Friday by a climbing buddy, according to the statement.
The 28-year-old from Seattle had been skiing at a height of 10,400 feet on the mountain when he fell on rugged terrain, according to the statement. It is not clear what caused his fall.
"We extend our deepest condolences to Matthew's loved ones and friends," said Tracy Swartout, associate superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park. "It causes us great pain not to be able to take him home with his family."
Authorities are still looking for two other men who went missing on the mountain this month.
Vincent Djie reportedly went missing on June 19 after he was last seen walking the Van Trump trail to Mildred Point in the park.
Djie is an Indonesian student living in Seattle, the NPS said. The agency said it is coordinating with rescue groups, Djie's family and the Indonesian Consulate in San Francisco in this search.
"Each and every person who disappears on Mount Rainier is deeply troubling. Our collective hearts ache with the families and loved ones of those who remain missing, seeking comfort and answers during some of the most difficult days of their lives." Swartout said.