The body of one of the three missing men was found on Mount Rainier.

Matthew Bunker was found dead Monday in a crevice at the base of a cliff by search helicopters and rangers, according to a press release from the National Park Service. He was reported missing on Liberty Ridge on Friday by a climbing buddy, according to the statement.

The 28-year-old from Seattle had been skiing at a height of 10,400 feet on the mountain when he fell on rugged terrain, according to the statement. It is not clear what caused his fall.

Bunker, who spent five years in the military, went missing in an area where six hikers were killed in 2014. Weather conditions and the broken surface of the Carbon Glacier delayed the deployment of the ground crews, the NPS said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Matthew's loved ones and friends," said Tracy Swartout, associate superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park. "It causes us great pain not to be able to take him home with his family."