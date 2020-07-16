"The Bold Type" star Aisha Dee calls network producers for lack of behind-the-camera diversity

"The Bold Type" actress Aisha Dee called Freeform on Instagram on Wednesday for what she said is a lack of behind-the-camera diversity for the series.

Dee, 26, portrays queer, biracial character Kat Edison. Her character often fights for equality for marginalized or underrepresented communities.

The "The Bold Type" actress said that although she came from a largely white and conservative area in Australia, her character inspired her to "be better."

"For the first time in my career, I was able to play a character focused on his own narrative," Dee wrote in a statement. "She was not just the 'best friend' of the white character." He had power and confidence, he approached the exploration of his strange identity with an open heart, and found nothing more than love and acceptance from his friends. Kat Edison: no excuses, open, brave, the woman I always wished I could be. "

The Australian actress later acknowledged that her character inspired her to "influence change."

Dee continued, "I'm ready to push myself harder and speak louder for what matters to me: the diversity we see in front of the camera needs to be reflected in the diversity of the creative team behind the camera."

The actress mentioned specific cases where she felt there should have been more diversity.

"It took two seasons to get a single BIPOC in the writers' room for" The Bold Type. "And even then, the responsibility to speak for the entire Black experience cannot and should not rest with one person," Dee wrote.

She added: “We have to tell a story about a queer black woman and a lesbian Muslim woman who falls in love, but there have never been any queer black or Muslim writers in the room. In four seasons (48 episodes) we had a black woman who directed two episodes. "

"It took him three seasons to get someone in the hair department who knew how to work with textured hair," she said of her curly locks. “This was so shocking on so many levels, and I am grateful for the women who showed me how to hug and love my hair in a way that I have never had before. I want to make sure that no one else has to walk on set and feel like their hair is a burden. It is not."

Dee also criticized her character's latest plot line in which she sparks an affair with a conservative white woman. He called the story "confusing and out of place." The actress also said it was "heartbreaking" that her character fell in love with someone "who is complicit in the oppression of so many."

"I am critical because I care, because I have seen firsthand the incredible impact of this show, and I believe in its potential to be better," he concluded.

In a statement to Variety, the producers of "The Bold Type", Freeform and Universal Television expressed their support amid criticism.

“We applaud Aisha for raising her hand and starting conversations on these important issues. We look forward to continuing that dialogue and enacting positive change. Our goal in "The Bold Type" is and always has been to tell entertaining and authentic stories that are representative of the world Kat, Jane and Sutton live in. We can only do it if we listen, "they said.

A source also told the media that in season 2 there was a lesbian woman of color and in season 3 there was a bisexual woman of color on staff. Three writers identified as LGBTQ + and five writers were people of color also said in season 4. The source added that the writers' room was primarily female.