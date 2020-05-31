THE BOOK OF BAD MAGIC offers some fun D&D subclass options – Newsdio

Oliver Clegg has an amazing new supplement for Dungeons and Dragons called The Book of Bad Magic. This supplement features 21 subclasses for your players to use and are quite impressive. For example, the Path of the Dead allows barbarians to become partially immaterial and traverse objects as well as raise their fallen victims to fight for them. Meanwhile, the College of Ravens gives your bard a shadowy friend to help you. Plus, you get a perfect memory.

You can buy The Book of Bad Magic from DMs Guild for $ 7.95.