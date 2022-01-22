The fourth episode in The Book of Boba Fett series is finally here! Episode four got dropped on January 19, 2022. The episode is titled, “The Gathering Storm”. The Gathering Storm sees the bounty hunter on another dangerous mission – this time, he must stop a group of mercenaries from obtaining a powerful weapon. With his trademark cunning and strength, Boba Fett is determined to succeed – even if it means putting his own life at risk. This episode is full of action and suspense, and Boba Fett fans will love every minute of it. The Gathering Storm is a must-watch episode for all fans of the bounty hunter – be sure to check it out today!

What happened in episode 4?

“In this episode we see Fett. As he finishes healing in the bacta tank, Fett remembers his attempts to reclaim his ship, Slave I, from Jabba’s palace. Fett was stopped doing so by the many guards because of the fact that he was missing his armour. When Fett found Shand dying from a gut wound Fett took her to a Mos Eisley mod-parlor and saved her life with cybernetic replacements. In return, Fett requested Shand to help him break into the palace, which is now ruled by Bib Fortuna.”

“Shand decided to stay with Fett after they retrieved Slave I. They killed the speeder bike gang that Fett believed to have massacred the tribe and then flew to the Sarlacc pit to retrieve his armour. They were attacked by the dangerous creature, which Shand killed with a seismic charge, and later realized that the armour was not present there. Fett would reclaim the armour later and kill Fortuna to take Jabba’s throne. Out of the tank, Fett witnesses Krrsantan fighting with Trandoshans in the Sanctuary and decides to hire the Wookiee. He then convinces Mos Espa’s other crime bosses to remain neutral while he fights the Pyke Syndicate, and Shand suggests that they hire reinforcements.”

Response of The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4

So far, The Book of Boba Fett Episode has been an exciting and action-packed read. The latest instalment, The Gathering Storm, does not disappoint, with plenty of thrilling scenes and plot twists. In particular, the fight between Krrsantan and the Trandoshans is a highlight, as is Fett’s confrontation with the Pyke Syndicate. Some readers have complained that the book moves too quickly at times, but for my money, that just adds to the excitement. I can’t wait to see what happens next in this must-watch series!

When did the latest episode come?

Episode 4 “The Gathering Storm” was dropped on January 19, 2022. The latest episode was directed by Kevin Tancharoen and written by Jon Favreau.

Critical review on The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett is a must-read for any Star Wars fan. The series is well written, and the action-packed scenes will keep you on the edge of your seat. The plot twists are sure to surprise you, and the character development is top-notch. If you’re looking for a good Star Wars watch, look no further than The Book of Boba Fett series!

So if still, you have not watched the series. Go watch it out now!! The Ever-turning plot, numerous characters, and action-filled sequences are what you need to see. A total of three episodes have been released till now. Before the next episode comes out check out the already dropped ones. You will have a great time watching the series The Book of Boba Fett. The fan following for this series is ever-growing and it will not be a surprise if the next episode becomes even more popular. The Gathering Storm has already created a lot of buzzes and is sure to keep you entertained throughout its runtime.