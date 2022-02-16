Since his debut in The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett has become one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars saga. Bounty hunter, mercenary, and all-around badass, Fett is a man of mystery and intrigue. The Book of Boba Fett was released on December 29, 2021, and it ran for seven episodes till February 9, 2022.

The Book of Boba Fett finale viewership was high

The first season of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ has been a huge hit with American audiences, clocking 1.5 million U.S households every Wednesday-Sunday according to Samba TV. Some people might argue that the viewership uptick here boils down to an increase in Disney+ subscribers, which were +11.8M at the end of their recent Q1.

The Book of Boba Fett finale viewership exceeded The Mandalorian season 2

The first season of Lucasfilm’s new show, “The Book of Boba Fett,” on Disney+ had 1.5 million viewers in the United States! That’s a lot of viewers! The second season finale of The Mandalorian was 36% lower than The Book of Boba Fett. The 5-day stream of The Mandalorian ran from December 18th to 22nd and pulled in 1.1M U.S householders per Samba TV metrics.

How many episodes does The Book of Boba Fett have?

The series has a total of seven episodes. They are,

“Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”

“Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”

“Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”

“Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”

“Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian”

“Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”

“Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor”

Critica reviews of The Book of Boba Fett

Rotten Tomatoes reported a 75% approval rating based on 186 reviews, with an average score of 6.95/10. “The Book of Boba Fett is an engaging and entertaining addition to the Star Wars universe, but it cannot compare in scope or magnitude with everything that fans had imagined for decades. It does earn its commission through some spectacular set-pieces along with Temuera Morrison’s captivating performance. The article by Daniel D’Addario of Variety praised the narrative, visuals, and performances.

The series has received mixed reviews from critics. The weighted average score is 59 out of 100 based on 19 ratings, indicating that it’s neither exceptional nor sub-par in its genre. When discussing the first episode of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Polygon’s David Grossman said that it showed “the desperate side”. “The second episode of the new Star Wars television series, delivered one of my favourite and most thematically rich episodes so far,” said Maggie Lovitt at Collider. If it weren’t for Robert Morrison’s portrayal of Boba Fett, the show might have been a total failure. He brings humanity and endearment to this antihero that keeps you invested in his story, says Hannah Flint of IGN.

Why is The Book of Boba Fett so popular?

The Book of Boba Fett is based on Star Wars by George Lucas. The book is based on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from the Star Wars universe and tells an origin story for the character. The novel was met with mixed reviews from critics but has since become a fan favourite.

Boba Fett is a popular character in the Star Wars universe, first appearing in the 1980 film The Empire Strikes Back as a mercenary working for Darth Vader. His popularity led to his inclusion in later films and television series, including Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars. In The Book of Boba Fett, author George Lucas tells an origin story for the character that explores his family history.

What is Boba Fett’s background?

The Book of Boba Fett sheds light on the character’s family history and reveals that he is in fact the son of Jango Fett, a bounty hunter who was killed by Mace Windu during the Battle of Geonosis. The novel also introduces readers to Boba Fett’s half-brother, Venku, who plays a significant role in the story.