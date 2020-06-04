The 2011 Stephen King novel 11/22/63, which references King's history and other works, also connects to the author's real life.

Stephen King's book, 11/22/63, it has a subtle connection to the real life of the horror master. Adapted to a Hulu series starring James Franco in 2016, the 2011 novel focuses on a reluctant time traveler, high school English teacher Jake Epping. The story follows Jake as he goes back in time to try to avoid JFK's murder, which occurred on the titular date of November 22, 1963. Jake is recruited to do so by the character Al Templeton, the owner of a local restaurant that contains the portal to the past, which was trying to locate and kill Lee Harvey Oswald, but had to give up his mission when he developed cancer.

11/22/63 It was King's 60th book and his 49th novel. When the novel was published, it instantly became a best seller and remained in The New York Times Best seller list for 16 weeks. It also won several accolades, including 2011 Los Angeles Times Book Award for Best Mystery / Suspense and the 2012 International Suspense Writers Award for Best Novel.

King has commented on how much research had to be completed to accurately portray the late 1950s and early 1960s in history. As he told the Wall street journal"I've never tried to write something like this before. At first it was really weird, like breaking a new pair of shoes." In fact, the book contains detailed historical facts, down to the price of a pint of root beer in 1958. Intensive research was also conducted on JFK and Lee Harvey Oswald; King and veteran investigator Russ Dorr studied old newspapers and other documents, and even visited the Oswald apartment building in Dallas.

11/22/63: The book's subtle connection to Stephen King's real life

Like several other King books, 11/22/63 it largely takes place in parts of Maine. The book has become one of many studies on how King interconnects his numerous works not only with each other, but with himself. In a chapter of 11/22/63Jake pays a visit to the city of Derry, and feels a darkness there that readers can assume is linked to the presence of "It" from the 1986 King novel, THAT. While in Derry, Jake even ends up meeting Beverly Marsh and Richie Tozier, two of the main characters in THAT and members of the Losers Club.

In addition to references to other King's works, 11/22/63 it has connections to King's own life. The book references WKIT-FM (100.3 MHz), a commercial FM radio station serving the Bangor area of ​​central Maine. The classic rock radio station is part of the Zone Corporation, a central Maine broadcast group owned by Stephen and Tabitha King. This simple connection only shows how much of the author's work is taken from his personal experiences, even with the smallest winks and easily lost references.

