The border agency provided inconsistent medical care to migrants in custody, according to a watchdog.

The report is the latest in a series of findings describing inadequate conditions of detention in 2019, when a surge in migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border overwhelmed government facilities, and ultimately Congress appropriated additional funds. GAO said its review was prompted in part by questions about CBP health care after three children died in custody between December 2018 and May 2019.
While CBP took steps to improve custodial health care, the agency "has not systematically implemented improved health care policies and procedures," according to the report. For example, during visits to CBP facilities in November 2019 in South Texas, GAO discovered that while some facilities conducted health interviews and medical evaluations, others did not.
CBP also decided not to offer influenza vaccines despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but did not document how the decision was made, the GAO said.
In a statement to CNN, CBP said it "takes its role in providing care and ensuring the health, safety and well-being of every adult and child in its custody very seriously," adding that the agency "is committed to improving their care and custody of adults and children and requested supplemental emergency funds to support these operations along the southwest border in order to do so. "
The report describes the lack of oversight and insufficient reporting mechanisms to track deaths in custody. "CBP does not have reliable information on deaths, serious injuries and suicide attempts and has not consistently reported to Congress on the deaths of people in custody," the report notes. The GAO review found that 31 people died in custody along the southern border between fiscal years 2014 to 2019, but CBP documented only 20 deaths in the reports.
The government watchdog also included details about the misuse of health care funds, following a report released by the office last month with similar findings.
Supplemental funds provided to the Trump administration amid the crisis on the southern border included approximately $ 112 million for "consumables and medical care." As of May, 78% of those funds have been obligated, according to the GAO report. To that end, the government watchdog found that CBP violated the appropriations law when it used some of the funds for purposes other than those originally intended, such as updates to computer networks.
Among the factors that contributed to those violations, GAO said, was insufficient guidance for CBP offices and constituents on how the money would be used, as well as lack of oversight.
CBP defended its spending in its statement, saying that "only a very small percentage of these obligations were incorrectly categorized."
This story has been updated with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement.