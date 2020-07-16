The border agency provided inconsistent medical care to migrants in custody, according to a watchdog.

The report is the latest in a series of findings describing inadequate conditions of detention in 2019, when a surge in migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border overwhelmed government facilities, and ultimately Congress appropriated additional funds. GAO said its review was prompted in part by questions about CBP health care after three children died in custody between December 2018 and May 2019.

While CBP took steps to improve custodial health care, the agency "has not systematically implemented improved health care policies and procedures," according to the report. For example, during visits to CBP facilities in November 2019 in South Texas, GAO discovered that while some facilities conducted health interviews and medical evaluations, others did not.

CBP also decided not to offer influenza vaccines despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but did not document how the decision was made, the GAO said.

In a statement to CNN, CBP said it "takes its role in providing care and ensuring the health, safety and well-being of every adult and child in its custody very seriously," adding that the agency "is committed to improving their care and custody of adults and children and requested supplemental emergency funds to support these operations along the southwest border in order to do so. "