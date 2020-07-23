The Boston Red Sox put up a Black Lives Matter billboard on the Massachusetts Turnpike

The phrase "Black Lives Matter," written in the baseball team's font, was posted Wednesday on a massive 254-foot billboard that runs alongside the Massachusetts Turnpike through Fenway Park.

"Recognizing that we have work to do ourselves, we wanted to show that we support those who work to achieve racial equity," Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran told CNN. "The card is operated by the Red Sox Foundation and one of the ways we plan to present the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the baseball season as a way to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but may not share our platform. "

Although the Red Sox have not spoken publicly about the card, manager Ron Roenicke said earlier this week that he supports any player who wants to kneel, a gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Red Sox Foundation website also features a June statement from President and CEO Sam Kennedy, condemning the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, calling them "clear reminders that racism and police brutality continue to be widespread in U.S".