The Boston Red Sox put up a Black Lives Matter billboard on the Massachusetts Turnpike

The phrase "Black Lives Matter," written in the baseball team's font, was posted Wednesday on a massive 254-foot billboard that runs alongside the Massachusetts Turnpike through Fenway Park.
"Recognizing that we have work to do ourselves, we wanted to show that we support those who work to achieve racial equity," Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran told CNN. "The card is operated by the Red Sox Foundation and one of the ways we plan to present the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the baseball season as a way to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but may not share our platform. "
"I am very grateful to my teammates who constantly remind me that the Red Sox have an obligation to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but do not share our platform. Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable," he wrote.