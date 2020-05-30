The Boys Flip Off The Seven in the new promotional image of season 2

The Boys presents The Seven in a stunning new promotional image for the highly anticipated second season of the Amazon Primes Original Series.

Boys Flip the superhero group "The Seven" into a new promotional image for the second season. The first season of the hit show was one of the most watched Amazon Prime shows in 2019. Boys It is based on a comic series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that completely subverts superhero tropes. Showrunner Eric Kripke recently said that the season two premiere date will be announced soon.

Hughie Campbell was just an average guy with a normal girlfriend and a regular job. His life changed when a superhero brutally murdered his girlfriend in what appeared to be a strange accident. After all, the superhero who accidentally killed his girlfriend worked for "The Seven," an elite group of contract superheroes who are revered across the country. Hughie begins to wonder if his girlfriend's death was an accident when he meets Billy Butcher, and they reform, "The Boys", a group dedicated to exposing the evil belly of "The Seven".

Related: The Amazon Boys: The Biggest Differences From Comics

Although many television productions were halted by the coronavirus pandemic, filming for the second season of Boys It had already wrapped last year. The second season is expected to premiere sometime this year. While eager fans wait for new episodes, the official Twitter The show's account dropped a hilarious promotional image that encapsulates the show brilliantly. Check it out below.

The end of the first season stayed on a great cliffhanger that will have to be tackled in the second season. First of all, the reason Billy Butcher hated "The Seven" was because he thought his beloved wife had been raped by the leader of the superhero group, Homelander. However, Butcher discovers that his wife is quite alive and well. Hopefully, the second season will tackle that obvious mystery right away. What makes this show binge-worthy is the fact that it's not afraid to take all the superhero's expectations completely and completely change those expectations. It's a dark show, but it's also fun with memorable characters that are easy to support. There were definitely several other unanswered questions that the show left fans at the end of the first season. Will Butcher and "The Boys" be able to expose the reality of the superhero culture that poisons the nation? Will Hughie get justice for his girlfriend and further develop his relationship with Starlight? The second season will probably answer those questions and introduce much more if the titles of the episodes of the second season are an indicator.

Boys The highly anticipated season two premiere is just around the corner. The show may light up superheroes, but it's still a great and entertaining way to escape the real world, even for a time. Broadcasting programs has been a lifeline for everyone trapped at home as the world discovers how to reopen and deal with an ongoing pandemic. Boys prove that sometimes the best superheroes are just ordinary men.

Next: The Boys was the most subversive superhero story of 2019

Source: Twitter

HBO Max has a great feature from Netflix Disney + no