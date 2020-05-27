The boys let the black widow spider bite them in hopes of becoming Spider-Man

Everyone knows the origin of how Peter Parker became Spiderman. Even comic book fans already know this. I mean, we got three different iterations of the character on the big screen over a span of 15 years. I bet if you ask an average person to finish the sentence, "With great power …" they will be able to tell you the rest.

I'm pretty sure three Bolivian kids also have the same knowledge about the character, because they recently did something pretty silly. While tending to their mother's sheep, three brothers, ages 8, 10, and 12, discovered a black widow spider. Instead of avoiding it, they let him bite in the hope that they will develop some of Spider-Man's powers. You can imagine what happens next.

The mother noticed that the children were crying and suffering pain, so she quickly took them to a hospital in Llallagua. When their condition did not improve, they were sent to the Children's Hospital in the Bolivian capital, La Paz. After taking medications to counteract the bite and rest for five days, the three children were able to go home.

Virgilo Pietro, Chief of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, revealed to the brothers that they were biting. During a press conference, he stated that: "For children, everything is real, movies are real, dreams could be real and they (children) are the hope of our life."

Click to enlarge

If this is what Spider-Man fans are doing, what about fans of other superhero characters? Do people jump off roofs to fly like Superman? Or maybe build an elaborate cave for all your stuff while monitoring the city? The point is that children have a wild imagination.

Come to think of it, why did the boys think this spider was going to give them powers in the first place? They are not near a laboratory with sensitive equipment and dangerous chemicals. That should have been your first clue, right?

Of course, it's great to have an imagination, but you should know how dangerous it is to be around a black widow spider. Fortunately everyone was fine and now they can sit and wait like the rest of us Spider man 3 It will finally hit theaters on its new release date, November 5, 2021.