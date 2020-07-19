The brave remove the "Chop On" sculpture from outside the stadium

The tomahawk seems to be heading for retirement.

In the midst of reviewing their long-standing offensive celebration, the Atlanta Braves removed a large wooden sign outside Truist Field that read "Chop On," revealed a Twitter post by The Athletic. The team did not respond for comment.

While the Braves have already stated they will not follow in the footsteps of the Washington NFL franchise and change their nickname, the team said they would investigate whether the tomahawk cut would still be allowed and encouraged within their stadium.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders, explaining why it would retain its nickname.

"The Atlanta Braves honor, respect, and value the Native American community," the letter said. “As an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for everyone. That will never change.

“We have had an active and supportive relationship with the Native American community for many years. Last fall, we promoted this relationship and committed to meeting and listening to indigenous and tribal leaders in many areas, including the Eastern Band of the Cherokees [EBCI] in North Carolina. As a result, we formed a cultural working relationship with EBCI and also formed a Native American Task Force with a diverse collection of other tribal leaders to collaborate on issues related to culture, education, outreach, and recognition. keep going. .

“Through our conversations, changing the name of the Braves was neither considered nor considered necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name, and the Native American communities that have maintained meaningful relationships with us also do so. We will always be the Atlanta Braves.

“As far as the fan experience is concerned, including chop, it's one of the many issues we're working with the advisory group. The cut was popularized by our fans when Deion Sanders joined our team and continues to inspire our players on the field. With that in mind, we continue to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni, to make sure we make an informed decision about this part of our fan experience. ”