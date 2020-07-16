The bride and groom fall into the river during the wedding photos as they attempt a & # 39; romantic & # 39; dance move

A couple risked dancing, and accidentally went swimming on their wedding day.

Canadian couple Lora Wendorf and Jordan Devries were posing for photos on a riverside pier on the big day when a bold dance move erupted for a dramatic image, reports Metro.

"I was so in the moment and so happy that I said to Jordan" Babe, give me a dip, "Wendorf told the South West News Service (SWNS) news agency.

"I wanted to make a romantic dance move that you see in & # 39; Dancing With The Stars & # 39;. But Jordan is not a dancer and neither am I," continued the girlfriend. and he wasn't quite ready and I fell into the river. "

Moments later, the Vancouver Island woman emerged from the water to discover that her new husband had slept with her.

"He was in shock, he didn't sink for a few moments. Jordan and I are pretty calm people and I said" You let me fall! "

After cooling off in the bathroom after the surprise, Wendorf admitted that she almost cried when she saw her dress, hair and makeup, soaking wet.

"I was about to cry," he recalled. “But at that moment my brother-in-law came in and he laughed. It also made me laugh. "

Doing her best, the bride in a good mood took a photo, brushed her hair, and removed her eye makeup, before heading back to the party, just as the heavens opened.

"I took a sip of rum and then it started pouring rain outside," Wendorf recalled. "I just looked at my husband and said 'Well, I guess we'll go see the soaking wet guests.'"

"People asked why we were all wet, but I laughed and we had a good time," he added.

The joyful newlyweds, both 35, even used images from the photo shoot fail in their thank you notes to the wedding guests after their August 2017 nuptials.

"You have to own what happens to you," explained the girlfriend.

“Life will never be as you want it to be. Obviously, I wanted the beautiful photo with the sunset, but instead we got a hilarious story. "