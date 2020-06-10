The brother of Bronx County President Rubén Díaz Jr. cut

Bronx County President's brother Rubén Díaz Jr. received a cut to the back of the head during an argument with an employee this week, police sources said.

Samuel Diaz, 49, a NYCHA superintendent, was disciplining a 27-year-old staff member on East 166th Street and Findlay Avenue in Concourse Village around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, sources said.

The employee at one point grabbed a sharp instrument and cut Diaz, police said.

Díaz was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition with a laceration to the head and neck.

Police identified the suspect, but he had not been arrested until Wednesday morning.