The Browns' Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem: "If I lose fans, it's okay."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he plans to kneel during the national anthem this coming NFL season to support continued protests of police brutality, social injustice and racism.

On Saturday, a fan asked Mayfield on Instagram not to kneel, but the quarterback replied, “Put your head out. I'm absolutely certain. "He heard a lot of criticism of his response, but when he explained his reason, he mentioned what former NFL and Green Beret player Nate Boyer said to Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

"Everyone so upset by my comment doesn't understand the reasoning behind kneeling in the first place," Mayfield wrote in her Instagram story. Nate and Kap agreed that kneeling was the most respectful way to support our military while defending equality.

"I have the utmost respect for our military, police and people who serve our country," added Mayfield. "It is about equality and that everyone is treated the same because we are all human. It has been ignored for a long time and it is also my fault for not being more polite and remaining silent. If I lose fans, it's fine. I've always said what I think. And that's from the heart. "

Earlier in the week, Browns first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski said he would back his players in any peaceful rally.

"My position is that I want to make sure that we support our players," Stefanski said. “First things first, I want to make sure I sit with them and talk. … I can promise you this, we will spend as much time as necessary to make sure that we are all on the same page and that we are a united front of a player, personal, whatever (point of view). "