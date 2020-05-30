The BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER intro hilariously recreated with Stock Recordings – Newsdio

Some people have encountered a lot of extra time on their hands during the pandemic. A fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, comedian and filmmaker Matthew HightonHe used his time to recreate the introduction of the classic series completely out of stock and it's quite funny. He shared:

"It almost killed me, but here it is: the introduction to Buffy the Vampire Slayer recreated using only footage."

Joss Whedon He saw the video and shared it in his Twitter feed with the answer:

"There is art, then there is HIGH art."

Highton thanked him for sharing and replied, "Shall I assume it's canon now?" Check out the video below and tell us what you think!