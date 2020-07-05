The bullet hits the windshield of the police car marked in the Bronx

A bullet went through the windshield of a marked NYPD vehicle in the Bronx on Saturday night when two officers sat inside, but neither was hit, according to a police spokesman.

The shot rang out a few minutes before midnight outside Precinct 40 on Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven, police said.

The bullet traveled through the windshield and lodged in the divider between the rear seats.

Broken glass had hit one of the police officers in the face, causing a minor cut, police said.

Dozens of police were posted outside the compound after the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if it was a stray bullet or if the police were intentionally attacked.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident follows a recent increase in shootings across the city.

Residents told The Post they couldn't tell the shot from the constant fireworks blast during the July 4 holiday.

"Shots? I've been listening to gunshots all damn night, ”said one viewer. "With all these fireworks going off, you never know."