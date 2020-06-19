The bus & # 39; Into the Wild & # 39 ;, known as a deadly tourist lure, has been removed by air.

(CNN) – The abandoned bus on the Stampede Trail in Alaska, made famous by the book and movie "Into the Wild," made its first trip in decades. This time by air.

Alaska Guardsmen flew the bus, also known as Fairbanks Bus 142 and the "Magic Bus," by helicopter Thursday afternoon, the Alaska National Guard said.

The decision to withdraw the bus in coordination with the Department of Natural Resources was made out of concern for public safety, the guard said in a statement. In its current location near Healy, Alaska, the bus has brought people into danger from the Alaskan wilderness.

Visiting the ruined vehicle has become a kind of pilgrimage for hikers since Jon Krakauer's book was published in 1996; A film adaptation was released in 2007.

The nonfiction book chronicles the life of Christopher McCandless, who grew up in an affluent Washington suburb. But after graduating from Emory University in 1990, he left his comfortable life behind and headed west without telling his friends and family.

An Alaska Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter floats near "Bus 142", which was made famous by the book and movie "Into the Wild." Alaska Department of Natural Resources / Reuters

In April 1992, McCandless hitchhiked to Alaska, where a man dropped him off at the beginning of the Stampede Trail, according to the book. A few days later, he found the abandoned bus and lived there for about three months before deciding to return to civilization.

While trying to return, he came to a crossing of the Teklanika River. But because the river was running fast and high from the rain and melting glaciers, it was unable to cross, according to Krakauer.

Defeated, he turned around and headed for the bus, where he survived for about a month before dying in August 1992.

Hikers from around the world try to retrace McCandless's steps every year, but many have failed and have had to be rescued. Some even died.

Last February, Alaska state firefighters and soldiers rescued five Italian hikers on the Stampede Trail as they returned from visiting the abandoned bus.

Less than a year earlier, a Belarusian woman died on the way trying to cross the Teklanika River to visit the bus with her new husband.