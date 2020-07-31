The bus & # 39; Into the Wild & # 39; moved to the University of Alaska Museum of the North

The iconic "Into the Wild" bus will relocate to a place a little closer to civilization.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Thursday that the bus would likely be housed at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Museum of the North.

The bus, which made its debut in the 1996 novel Jon Krakauer and the subsequent film, was once an icon for many pioneers who wished to visit the bus in nature. The book's subject, Christopher McCandless, starved to death while temporarily living in the remote vehicle.

However, after an average of approximately 15 rescue missions each year, and two confirmed deaths, the bus was removed from its original location outside of Denali National Park and Preserve and transferred to what authorities called a "safe but not revealed. "

"I know it is the right thing for public safety in the area to remove the dangerous attraction," said Mayor Clay Walker.

"At the same time, it's always a little bittersweet when a part of your story is pulled out."