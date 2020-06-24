The Bush fire is now the fifth-largest in Arizona history

Fed by hot, dry weather and tall grass, the human-caused fire has razed 186,000 acres northeast of Phoenix, according to the Inciweb Incident Report.
Since the fire started ten days ago, 587 total resources have been deployed, including 30 engines, three excavators, 18 water bids and eight helicopters, according to the incident report.
Residents and visitors near Apache Lake are on a "Go" evacuation notice, while nearby communities have been notified to prepare for evacuations.
Roads have been closed and the Gila County Sheriff's Office has put restrictions around the Tonto National Forest.
Firefighters achieved 61% containment as of Monday night, but there are still thousands of acres of flames to fight.
At least seven fires continue to burn throughout the state of Arizona.
The state has already burned three times as many acres as 2019 to date, Arizona forestry Chief Steve Millert said during a press conference Monday.
The Bighorn fire has burned more than 58,500 acres near Tucson, while the Magnum fire has burned nearly 70,000 acres in the northern part of the state.
Thirty-three large fires have burned more than 544,000 acres across the country, the National Interagency Fire Center said, and fire activity continued in the southwest over the weekend. Arizona saw the most burned acres, followed by Alaska and New Mexico, NIFC said.