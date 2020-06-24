The Bush fire is now the fifth-largest in Arizona history

Fed by hot, dry weather and tall grass, the human-caused fire has razed 186,000 acres northeast of Phoenix, according to the Inciweb Incident Report.

Since the fire started ten days ago, 587 total resources have been deployed, including 30 engines, three excavators, 18 water bids and eight helicopters, according to the incident report.

Residents and visitors near Apache Lake are on a "Go" evacuation notice, while nearby communities have been notified to prepare for evacuations.

Roads have been closed and the Gila County Sheriff's Office has put restrictions around the Tonto National Forest.