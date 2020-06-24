The California protest after the officer said that slapping protesters is 100% "justified"

Activists in Antioch, California, are heated after the city police union president wrote on Facebook that slapping a protester who fired a police officer would be "100 percent justified."

Cpl. Steve Aiello commented on a meme, posted by another user and shared with the Antioch Crime Prevention Commission, which showed a woman giving the finger to an officer during a protest. The caption said: "Perhaps it is the people, not the police, who need" better training. "

"I firmly believe that an open slap in the face is 100 percent justified in this incident," Aiello wrote in the deleted comment, The Mercury News of San Jose reported. "When a police officer is standing there doing nothing and a person is antagonizing them, why is he okay?" added.

Several residents of the city reportedly planned a protest for 3 p.m. On Wednesday in Antioch City Park, where they will demand the officer's resignation, according to a press release from the organizers who accused Aiello of "advocating violence against peaceful protesters."

Aiello wrote in an email Monday that "he would never promote violence to anyone" and that he supports the "peaceful" protests, adding that his comments were taken out of context.