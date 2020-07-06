The car of General Lee & # 39; Dukes of Hazzard & # 39; does not move, says the museum

That seems to be the way an Illinois auto museum views the car made famous by the popular television series "Dukes of Hazzard."

The car used during the first season of the CBS series, which ran from 1979 to 1985, currently resides at the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The 1969 Dodge Charger known as "General Lee" sports the Confederate flag. All things related to that legacy and period of history are being analyzed as the nation recognizes race relations.

Brian Grams, the museum's director, told the Northwest Herald that the debate will not result in the car being removed from the exhibit.

"We feel like the car is part of the story, and people love it," he said. "We have people of all races and nationalities who remember the television show and are not offended at all. It is a story and it is in a museum."

While there has been a call for the removal of monuments and other symbols of the Confederacy, he said his museum has not received any complaints about the car they have owned since 2005.

"Several people have come up with positive comments about us leaving it on display," said Grams, "congratulating us on leaving it there and not having an knee jerk reaction to remove it like many places do."

