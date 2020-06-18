The Cardinals & # 39; Kyler Murray & # 39; they'll definitely kneel

Quarterback Kyler Murray says he will kneel during the national anthem this season.

The rising star of the Arizona Cardinals, who was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, did not particularly talk about social issues during his first season, but said that would change after the murder of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

"Yes, I will kneel," Murray said Wednesday. "I stand for the right thing, that's the bottom line. I call it what I see it. What has been going on is completely wrong. I will definitely be kneeling down."

Murray, 22, said he didn't have many bad experiences with the police while growing up, but added that he was lucky because he is generally recognized as a famous soccer player. The quarterback said "the peaceful protests, I think they are incredible" and he is confident that younger people will be the catalyst for real progress.

"I feel like we'll see a change," Murray said. "Just because my generation is so diverse. We know what racism is, but I feel like there isn't much in my generation.

“I know generations above me, my parents' generation, there is a lot of racism, if we want to believe it or not, it exists. There is a lot of hatred in this world, but I think what is happening, what we are seeing right now, is enormous. "

Murray joins other NFL players who have indicated they will kneel during the anthem this season, including Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Murray and Mayfield are close friends who were teammates at the University of Oklahoma and won the Heisman Trophy in consecutive seasons.